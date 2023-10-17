ADVERTISEMENT

Packamama finalist in Victorian Premier’s Sustainability award

Packamama’s flat wine bottles have been adopted by Taylors Wines.

A company championing an innovative packaging solution for the wine industry has been named as a Community Champion finalist in the Circular Economy Innovation category of the 2023 Premier’s Sustainability Awards.

Now in its 21st year, Victoria’s annual sustainability awards program acknowledges the businesses, local governments and communities leading the way in sustainability and celebrates their achievements.

The Premier’s Sustainability Awards has six categories, aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals; the blueprint to achieve a better and more sustainable future for all, with two winners in each category. The Community Champion Award celebrates individuals, small organisations and local government, and the Industry Leader Award recognises medium and large organisations driving a sustainable future.

Packamama’s eco-flat wine bottles have received much acclaim. With current round glass bottles the single largest contributor to wine’s carbon footprint, these flat-pack bottles save space, fitting up to twice the product in the supply chain. By using 100 per cent Australian produced recycled PET, they also save weight (-84%) and energy, all of which reduces CO2 in production, recycling, and transport. The innovative product is already being used by some of Australia’s leading wine producers such as Accolade Wines and Taylors Wines.

The wine bottles are helping accelerate Victoria’s transition to a circular economy, and have been designed to be more convenient to use while maintaining the ritual of pouring from a bottle.

Matt Genever, Sustainability Victoria’s Interim CEO, said he was inspired by the work being done by Packamama.

“Community Champions like Packamama are leading the way in sustainability and making significant contributions to our state’s circular economy transformation and a net zero-emission future for Victoria,” said Genever.

The Premier’s Sustainability Awards judging panel included a broad range of independent environmental experts selected for their sustainability and industry expertise.

Winners will be announced at an awards ceremony in Melbourne on Thursday 23 November.

For further information about the Premier’s Sustainability Awards finalists, visit https://www.sustainability.vic.gov.au/psa-2023-finalists

