SA viticulturist finalist for 2022 Bob Hawke Landcare Award

Dr Mary Retallack. Photo Brad Griffin Photography

Landcare Australia has announced the three finalists for the 2022 Bob Hawke Landcare Award – all outstanding leaders and innovators in a diverse range of landcare projects.

Inspired by the former Australian Prime Minister, the Hon. Bob Hawke AC, the Bob Hawke Landcare Award is Landcare’s most coveted, national award. Now celebrating its 10th anniversary, the award recognises landcare leaders who have demonstrated a commitment to natural resource management and sustainable agriculture.

Dr Mary Retallack is representing the viticultural space at the awards, where she is recognised for the use of native insectary plants in and around production systems and running the EcoVineyards program, in collaboration with the Wine Grape Council of SA and more than 60 partnering organisations.

She is nominated alongside inventor of the No Kill Cropping System, Bruce Maynard, and specialist in regenerative agriculture and soil health and the founder of Farm Mojo, Geoff Basset.

Minister for Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry, Senator Murray Watt, said that he was impressed by the calibre of this years’ finalists and their groundbreaking accomplishments in landcare.

“The work of Dr Retallack, Mr Maynard and Mr Bassett could not be more important. These finalists are the landcare leaders and innovators that are paving the way for Australia’s sustainable farming future,” said Minister Watt.

“Their achievements show exactly why farmers, graziers and land managers across Australia need to be part of the conversation on how to address the climate crisis and improve sustainability. Their forward-thinking approach to agriculture is exactly what we need to build resilience and improve environmental outcomes.

“Bob Hawke elevated landcare from a grass-roots community initiative to a national movement, and the Bob Hawke Landcare Award is important in highlighting the valuable work being done by the farmers who are taking environmental sustainability seriously and are eager to learn new ways to improve their farm practices.

“I congratulate every one of these finalists for their incredible success.”

The winner of the 2022 Bob Hawke Landcare Award will be announced at the 2022 National Landcare Awards Gala Dinner on August 24, and awarded a prize package to the value of $50,000 for further development of their knowledge and skills in sustainable land management to enable an even stronger contribution to landcare.

Retallack has dedicated her life to the pursuit of environmental stewardship by sharing the practical skills needed to employ ecological restoration in vineyards throughout Australia through Eco Vineyards.

Launched in SA, the highly successful program has recently received funding from Wine Australia to roll out a National EcoVineyards Program and is actively influencing the wine growing practices of more than 6,000 grape growers that collectively manage more than 146,000 hectares of wine grapes throughout Australia.

