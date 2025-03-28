The International Cool Climate Wine Show launches award for excellence in environmental sustainability

Cool climate wine producer Rob Dolan Wines in the Yarra Valley. Image courtesy The International Cool Climate Wine Show

The International Cool Climate Wine Show has launched an Excellence in Environmental Sustainability Award, in a move which it says is a first for an Australian wine show.

Although wine shows are held to judge the quality of wines, this specific wine show award will also focus on the sustainability practices of those who grow and produce those wines.

The Excellence in Environmental Sustainability Award will be awarded at this year’s 2025 AGL International Cool Climate Wine Show (ICCWS). In its first year, the award will be open to ICCWS wine show participants only.

“Wineries enter wines in the ICCWS with the objective of being able to compare their wines on a level playing field, like against like, with the judging results enabling them to enhance marketing opportunities,” said Paul White, chairman of the International Cool Climate Wine Show.

“Our Excellence in Environmental Sustainability Award quantifies and qualifies the growing and wine making efforts and philosophy of wineries, allowing consumers to be aware of their efforts in developing a more sustainability-focused environmental practice.”

Research for the award included speaking to many cool climate winemakers.

“They have all welcomed the initiative,” added White. Australian energy supplier AGL has also recognised the importance of the initiative and signed on as partner.

It is hoped that the new sustainability award will encourage greater uptake of sustainable practices to meet a changing and challenging future.

The new award is a natural fit for the show celebrating Australian wineries that are not only producing exceptional wines but are also leading in sustainable practices and environmental stewardship. With the support of AGL, the award will highlight wine producers making a positive impact on the planet and dedicated to:

Sustainable Farming Practices

Renewable Energy Use

Water Conservation

Waste Reduction

Recycling Solutions

Reduction of Carbon Footprint

Sustainability Innovation

Wine producers—big and small—are eligible, with entries classified into three categories based on annual wine production:

EESA 1: under 10,000 cases

EESA 2: 10,000-100,000 cases

EESA 3: more than 100,000 cases

The award is open to Australian wineries located in cool climate regions (for ICCWS definition of cool climate see – www.internationalcoolclimatewineshow.com).

Entrants will be asked to provide evidence of sustainability practices already in practice with measurable outcomes as well as showing a direct correlation between sustainability efforts and environmental improvements.

Entrants must demonstrate tangible ongoing efforts toward sustainability.

The judging panel includes leaders in the sustainability field:

Brendan Weinert, Head of Sustainability Business Energy Solutions AGL

Hayley Purbrick, Tahbilk Wines, Nagambie Lakes; and judge of the National Banksia Sustainability Awards

Terryn Hickinbotham, Vice President ICCWS; proprietor Hickinbotham Wines, Mornington Peninsula

Jeni Port, wine journalist

Peter Dobney, energy and sustainability consultant

Applications close June 6 and judging will take place in June ahead of the ICCWS Awards dinner on August 29.

