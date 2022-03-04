Nominations now open for the 2022 ASVO Scholarship to attend AWAC

The 2022 ASVO Scholarship to attend the Advanced Wine Assessment Course (AWAC) applications have opened this week. The ASVO Scholarship is a nationally competitive scholarship which offers high-achieving individuals an opportunity to undertake professional development in wine assessment.

The ASVO Scholarship is part of the highly valued ASVO Awards for Excellence program which has attracted a high calibre of entrants and are now recognised within the industry as a demonstration of expertise for wine industry professionals to aspire to and achieve.

The ASVO awards aim to promote excellence through recognition and reward of high achievers in innovative practice; those who are striving to raise practice standards and, individuals who, through their professionalism, provide a model of practice which others seek to emulate.

The ASVO scholarship will be offered to one talented individual to attend the highly regarded, four-day intensive Advanced Wine Assessment Course, administered by the Australian Wine Research institute (AWRI).

Eligible applicants must be financial members of the ASVO, applications can be made either online or submitted via email and will be judged by an independent panel.

Applications for the 2022 Scholarship will close 30 April 2022

Further information is available here

