Nominations open for the 2023 ASVO Awards for Excellence

2022 ASVO Winemaker of the Year Sarah Crowe. Image ASVO

Nominations are now open for the 2023 ASVO Awards for Excellence. The awards, presented by the Australian Society of Viticulture and Oenology (ASVO), recognise the outstanding achievements and contributions of individuals to the Australian grape and wine industry.

The annual Awards of Excellence recognise excellence in six categories, reflecting the core values and strategic objectives of the ASVO and reward outstanding scientific endeavour and application in the wine industry.

ASVO Award recipients are selected by Advisory committees comprised of individuals who themselves are distinguished in the fields of viticulture and oenology and who demonstrate exceptional leadership ability and vision.

The Award recipients are announced and celebrated in November each year. The Awards event is a significant occasion in South Australia’s Wine Industry calendar and is recognised as the premier Awards event highlighting the diversity of innovation, scientific endeavour, exceptional leadership ability and vision.

The ASVO Awards of Excellence categories are:

ASVO Viticulturist of the Year ASVO Winemaker of the Year ASVO Wine Science and Technology Award ASVO Viticulture Paper of the Year ASVO Oenology Paper of the Year Dr Peter May Award

Nominations are currently sought for Viticulturist of the Year, Winemaker of the Year and the Wine Science and Technology Award. Nominations are due no later than April 30, 2023.

If you know an individual that seeks out new, innovative ways to improve their business processes, and willingly shares their knowledge and experiences with their peers, nominate them for an ASVO Award. Further information visit https://www.asvo.com.au/awards-excellence-nominations.

