Graham Gregory award open for nominations

2021 recipient Bruno Brombal receiving the award from Kate Lorimer-Ward, deputy director general, agriculture. Image courtesy NSW Wine.

The Graham Gregory Award recognises people who are advancing the wine industry, both in NSW and further afield. The award is now open for nominations with winegrowers, winemakers, and others involved in the New South Wales wine industry, such as researchers, educators, leaders and innovators are also encouraged to nominate themselves or others for the accolade.

“This award celebrates those that continue to advance the industry and contribute to its success, named in honour of a pioneer of the NSW wine industry and a former NSW DPI Deputy Director General in Agriculture,” said Dr Alison Bowman, NSW Department of Primary Industries (DPI) group director, Plant Systems.

“Individuals involved in any field in the NSW wine industry are encouraged to self-nominate for this esteemed award or nominate a colleague.”

The award recognises areas such as leadership, research and development, winemaking, education and market development.

The 2021 recipient, Bruno Brombal, is a second-generation grape grower and chairman of the Riverina Winegrape Growers who has been an advocate and mentor in the wine industry for many years.

NSW Wine Industry Association president Mark Bourne said Brombal’s contribution goes beyond technical or professional advocacy and mentorship.

“Mr Brombal is also known for his friendship and the support that he shares with many in the Riverina, being available for growers, wineries, and others in the industry to call and discuss challenges and issues.

“He has been a strong voice and supported many colleagues, assisting with many of the challenges faced by the industry,” said Bourne.

This is a retrospective award recognising an outstanding contribution from the previous year. The 2022 award will be presented at the annual ICC Sydney NSW Wine Awards, to be held in Sydney on 10 November 2023.

Nominations for the 2022 Graham Gregory Award close on Monday 9 October 2023.

The nomination form and more information about the award are available on the NSW DPI website https://www.dpi.nsw.gov.au/agriculture/horticulture/grapes/gga/graham-gregory-award

Nominations can be submitted to [email protected]

