Nominations open for the 2021 ASVO Scholarship to attend AWAC

The 2021 ASVO scholarship to attend the Advanced Wine Assessment Course (AWAC) is now open.

The ASVO AWAC scholarship is a nationally competitive scholarship which offers high-achieving individuals an opportunity to undertake professional development in wine assessment.

The scholarship is part of the ASVO Awards for Excellence program, which has attracted a high calibre of entrants and is now recognised within the industry as a demonstration of expertise for wine industry professionals to aspire to and achieve.

The ASVO says the Awards for Excellence program promotes excellence through recognition and reward of high achievers in innovative practice; those who are striving to raise practice standards and, individuals who, through their professionalism, provide a model of practice which others seek to emulate.

The scholarship will be offered to one talented individual to attend the highly regarded, four-day intensive Advanced Wine Assessment Course, administered by the Australian Wine Research institute (AWRI).

Eligible applicants must be financial members of the ASVO, applications can be made either online or submitted via email and will be judged by an independent panel.

Applications for the 2021 Scholarship open 1 March 2021 and close on 30 April 2021.

Further information is available at https://www.asvo.com.au/asvo-awac-scholarship.

