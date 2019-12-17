New president appointed to LCGWC

Mount Gambier wine producer and owner of Caroline Hills Winery, Helen Strickland, has been appointed the new president of The Limestone Coast Grape and Wine Council Inc. (LCGWC).

As the current secretary of the Mount Gambier Regional Grapegrower’s Association, Helen says she is looking forward to working with a dynamic group that achieves results in a wide variety of areas across a highly successful industry.

“The Limestone Coast has a strong reputation for its premium wine production and it contributes strongly and sustainably to the region’s economy, providing diverse employment opportunities across all skill levels,” she said.

“I admire the way that the LCGWC thinks regionally across grape growing, winemaking and viticulture, and I like the fact that members work collaboratively in a competitive environment.

“It was wonderful to be asked if I would be interested in this role, and I look forward to continuing the amazing work achieved by Peter Bissell and his team.”

Strickland also sits on the board of the Mount Gambier Chamber of Commerce, chairs the Mount Gambier & District Community Bank (Bendigo Bank), and is the independent chair of the South Eastern Professional Fishermen’s Association Inc., representing the interests of South Australia’s valuable commercial fishery.

Her appointment has the full support of outgoing LCGWC president Peter Bissell and vice president James Freckleton.

“It’s great that Helen agreed to take over at the helm of the LCGWC after the position was vacant for a short time after the November 20 AGM; we will value her broad experience and she is a good fit into the business of the council,” James said.

“She has been fully endorsed as president by the Committee of Management.”