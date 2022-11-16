ADVERTISEMENT

New president for ASVO

ASVO president Andy Clarke. Image ASVO

The Australian Society of Viticulture and Oenology has appointed Andy Clarke as its new president.

Clarke, who operates his own viticultural advisory business The Dirt Dude, assumes the role from Brooke Howell, who served as ASVO president for three years and remains on its board as vice president.

Prior to establishing his business, Clarke spent seven years at Yering Station as viticulturist. He was awarded a Nuffield Scholarship in 2015 which saw him research the management of soil structure in vineyards. Clarke has been a director on the ASVO board since 2018 and a member since 2014.

“I am honoured to be elected and look forward to building on the legacy of the Society, promoting education, providing forums for professional development, and enhancing the exchange of technical information,” Clarke said.

The ASVO also announced that Jeremy Dineen had become the newly-elected regional director for Queensland, Tasmania and Western Australia. Prior to establishing his own consulting business, Vintegrity Consulting, in 2021, Dineen was chief winemaker and general manager at Josef Chromy Wines in Tasmania’s Tamar Valley.

The ASVO thanked outgoing director Richard Fennessy who served on the board for four years.

The ASVO directors are:

Andy Clarke Regional Director VIC, President

Brooke Howell General Director, Vice President

Nadja Wallington Regional Director, NSW, Treasurer

Eveline Bartowsky General Director, Secretary & Public Officer

Jeremy Dineen Regional Director WA, QLD & TAS

Katie Dunne General Director

Mike Hayes General Director

Alana Seabrook Regional Director, SA

Vanessa Stockdale General Director

Chris Waters Executive Officer

