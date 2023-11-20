ADVERTISEMENT

Familia Torres president named one of TIME’s 100 world climate leaders

Miguel A. Torres. Image courtesy Familia Torres.

Miguel A. Torres, president of Familia Torres, has been named by TIME magazine as one of the 100 most influential people leading climate action globally. The inaugural TIME 100 Climate list, which has just been published, includes Miguel A. Torres in the “Innovators” category, the only wine producer to appear in the ranking.

TIME has particularly valued Miguel A. Torres’ involvement in the creation of the International Wineries for Climate Action association, which promotes the decarbonisation of the wine sector, and his efforts in environmental sustainability through collaborative research projects such as SmartCrops 5.1, which applies technology to adapt viticulture to the current climate context.

Asked by TIME magazine about where climate activism should go, Miguel A. Torres said he believed that “we must stop depending on fossil fuels” and that “cooperation is key to accelerate decarbonizing our activity.”

Torres is also the promoter of Torres & Earth, the climate action program he launched in 2008 to adapt to climate change and minimise impacts by reducing the carbon footprint. In 2022, the winery achieved a 36% reduction in direct and indirect CO2 emissions per bottle compared to 2008 and has set itself the goal of reaching a 60% reduction by 2030 and becoming a net zero emissions winery by 2040.

To compile this list, TIME’s journalists and editors evaluated nominations submitted by industry leaders and collaborating organisations such as Global Optimism and The B Team, as well as the TIMECO2 Advisory Board, prioritising recent actions and measurable and scalable achievements. Included in the list are those individuals who are making significant progress in the fight against climate change by creating business value.

The full list is now available in Time.com and you can check it out here: The 100 Most Influential Climate Leaders in Business 2023

