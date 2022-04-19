McWilliam’s makes debut on Drinks International’s World’s Most Admired Wine Brands

Andrew Calabria and Scott McWilliam toast the major achievement. Image courtesy BlendPR

McWilliam’s Wines has claimed a place as one of The World’s Most Admired Wine Brands, making its debut on Drinks International’s annual list at #45 alongside a growing number of familiar Australian wine producers.

The World’s Most Admired Wine Brands is a prestigious list of the 50 most loved and respected wine brands globally.

Now in its 12th year, the annual list is decided by an academy of top retailers, sommeliers, buyers and Masters of Wine from six continents.

After a challenging year for Australia’s wine producers, the growing number of local winemakers on the list is a promising sign for Australian wineries eager to break new ground in international markets and demonstrate the increasing quality of Australian wines.

McWilliam’s joins other familiar Australian producers on the list, including Penfolds (#2), 19 Crimes (#18), Henschke (#21), Yellow Tail (#24), and Yalumba (#33).

The debut of McWilliam’s Wines to #45 on the list reflects the significant development in the winery’s journey over the last two years.

The sixth-generation family winery boasts over 140 years of winemaking history, embodied through its rich portfolio of premium wines.

This global recognition comes a year after the winery was purchased by its Riverina neighbours, Calabria Family Wine Group.

“The growing collection of Australian wineries on this distinguished list is hugely exciting for our industry,” Sixth-generation Global Brand Ambassador Scott McWilliam said.

“We commend all of the notable Australian producers who have received a mention this year.

“For McWilliam’s Wines to earn a spot among the most respected wineries in the world is a testament to our perseverance, rich heritage, and unique partnership that we have formed with Calabria Family Wines.”

The complete list is available on the Drinks International website here.

