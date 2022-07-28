ADVERTISEMENT

Wine and Champagne brands pop the corks as brand values grow in post-COVID world

Moët & Chandon retained its top position as the most valuable brand in the annual ranking of the world’s most valuable brands by brand valuation consultancy, Brand Finance.

The luxury champagne brand owned by fashion house LVMH continues to dominate the sector by increasing its network of products and introducing new product options for its growing consumer base.

Every year, leading brand valuation consultancy Brand Finance puts 5,000 of the world’s biggest brands to the test, and publishes around 100 reports, ranking brands across all sectors and countries. The world’s top 50 most valuable and strongest wine and champagne brands are included in the annual Brand Finance Wine and Champagne 10 ranking.

With pandemic travel restrictions ending, there has been a resurgence of in-person celebrations across the world, with delayed weddings, delayed family reunions, and delayed tourism creating celebratory moments for consumers globally.

With Moët & Chandon building its distribution network, more customers are choosing to celebrate with their products. The brand has also increased its product offerings with new lines of wine and spirits to meet consumer demand. For instance, the brand recently introduced a new line of rosé to celebrate the Queen’s platinum jubilee over the recent four-day long weekend in the United Kingdom.

In addition to brand value, Brand Finance determines the relative strength of brands through a balanced scorecard of metrics evaluating marketing investment, stakeholder equity, and business performance. Compliant with ISO 20671, Brand Finance’s assessment of stakeholder equity incorporates original market research data from over 100,000 respondents in more than 35 countries and across nearly 30 sectors.

“Over the course of the pandemic, alcoholic brands have been faced with difficult conditions including fluctuating demand due to national lockdowns across the world. The reopening of the economy has allowed the wine and champagne sector to pop many corks in celebration,” managing director brand finance Alex Haigh said.

