Craggy Range named in the World’s Most Admired Wine Brands

Image courtesy Craggy Range

In the 13th edition of the annual Drinks International’ World’s Most Admired Wine Brands’, Craggy Range has been named number 29 in the world, moving up one place from last year. A fantastic achievement not only for Craggy Range, but also an endorsement for Hawke’s Bay and Martinborough wines.

“The World’s Most Admired Wine Brands is an elite club to be part of and without doubt an authority regarding the industry’s most revered brands,” Drinks International editor Shay Waterworth said.

“The 50-strong ranking is voted for by an Academy of leading Masters of Wine, sommeliers, wine buyers, journalists and other industry experts from six continents around the world.”

“All of us at Craggy Range are honoured to be included in the 2023 World’s Most Admired Wine Brands top 50,” Craggy Range Marketing Manager and family member David T. Peabody said.

“For us, the consistency of placing over the past four years lets us know we are on the right path. We have strived to continuously push the quality of everything we do, from being better farmers to looking after our land and community and obviously the quality of what is in the bottle.

“There have been a lot of key highlights for us this year, from being the first New Zealand winery to launch on La Place de Bordeaux to releasing our most [lauded] vintage to date.

“We are excited to see what 2023 brings. Craggy Range is in a trust that will see it remain within our family for generations to come, so recognition like this is crucial to understanding that we are heading in the right direction.”

“We are delighted to reward the achievements of the most admired wine brands on the planet. Congratulations to the highest-ranked wineries in Europe, North America, South America, Australasia and Africa & the Middle East, and all of the brands featured in our definitive guide,” Drinks International publisher Justin Smith added.

“We look forward to continuing to celebrate the successes of exceptional wine producers long into the future.”

