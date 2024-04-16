Casella Family Brands joins IMW international supporter community

The Institute of Masters of Wine (IMW) has announced Casella Family Brands as an international supporter, joining a total of 38 supporters and four research and industry associates, who help promote the IMW’s mission. The five principal supporters are Austrian Wine, AXA Millésimes, Champagne Bollinger, Constellation Brands and VSPT Wine Group.

“Casella Family Brands is delighted to join the supporter network of the Institute of Masters of Wine (IMW),” said Libby Nutt, general manager of marketing & export sales at Casella.

“We look forward to collaborating with the IMW to deliver programs that support the Master of Wine community and its students in strengthening their understanding of Australian winemaking excellence and wine brand development.”

Julian Gore-Booth, executive director of the IMW echoed this sentiment, saying the institute was pleased to welcome Casella as a supporter.

“As we deepen our connections and share knowledge around the globe, we look forward to exploring a range of initiatives with Casella,” said Gore-Booth.

Founded in 1969, Casella Family Brands has become Australia’s largest family-owned wine company, today led by managing director John Casella. The business saw success in 2001 after John’s vision to create a wine that was approachable to all consumers and easy to understand, which is where the [yellow tail] brand was born.

Wine brands under Casella Family Brands umbrella also include Peter Lehmann, Brand’s Laira, Pepperbox, Casella Family, Morris of Rutherglen, Baileys of Glenrowan and Atmata.

Are you a Daily Wine News subscriber? If not, click here to join our mailing list. It’s free!