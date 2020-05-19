McLaren Vale drop awarded best wine at Frankfurt International Wine Trophy

Boutique McLaren Vale winery Mr. Riggs Wine Co. has been awarded ‘Best Wine in the Competition – All Countries’ at the Frankfurt International Wine Trophy for its 2013 ‘The Chap’ Shiraz Cabernet Sauvignon.

With more than 2,000 wines from over 30 countries entered, the annual competition is one of the largest in Europe.

“The Chap is our icon wine and one that we are immensely proud of, so to see it recognised on the international stage is very important to us,” said Mr. Riggs founder and winemaker, Ben Riggs.

“It’s a very traditional style of wine and very Australian, delivering the best of both Shiraz and Cabernet; of McLaren Vale and Coonawarra.”

The current 2013 vintage is only the second release for the wine, which is part of the Mr. Riggs Flagship Series.

“On a personal note, The Chap is my homage to past blending masters who made an impression on me when I first started out in the industry,” Riggs said.

“They were known for crafting seamless regional and varietal blends, and this is our take on that. It’s fantastic to see this style and quality of wine being recognised by international audiences.”

The Frankfurt International Wine Trophy selects a judging panel made up of international experts, world-class sommeliers and some knowledgeable amateurs – ensuring results that better represent consumer tastes.

Not only did the 2013 The Chap take out the top accolade at this year’s competition, Mr. Riggs’ 2017 McLaren Vale Shiraz was also awarded a Grand Gold medal.

“Winemaking at Mr. Riggs is all about creating wines that people really want to drink – to share, to enjoy with friends and family,” said Riggs.

“That’s what is most important to us. Awards are a good indication that we’re on the right track in that respect.”

