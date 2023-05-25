ADVERTISEMENT

Australia claims Cabernet trophy at International Wine Challenge

For the first time in more than a decade, Australia has beaten 20 other countries to claim the International Cabernet Sauvignon Trophy at the International Wine Challenge (IWC). The trophy was awarded to the 2021 Riddoch The Pastoralist Coonawarra Cabernet Sauvignon.

New Zealand also featured among the international varietal trophy winners with the 2021 Giesen Single Vineyard Clayvin Syrah receiving the International Syrah Trophy.

Australia also had significant success with its fortified wines which received a total of 24 medals. Victoria’s Morris Wines claimed six gold medals for its Muscat, Topaque and Tawny fortified wines.

“Australia has a long and distinguished history of making fortified wines, but production declined in the ‘60s,” commented IWC co-chair Sam Caporn MW. “It is great to see winemakers responding to the growing global demand for fortified wines and drawing on their winemaking heritage to produce some outstanding wines in this category.”

Overall, Australia came second only to France in the Challenge with a tally of 62 gold, 250 silver and 199 bronze medals.

The Australian White Trophy went to the 2021 Fermoy Reserve Chardonnay, the Australian Red Trophy was awarded to the 2021 Tolpuddle Vineyard Pinot Noir, while the Australian Fortified Trophy was claimed by Morris Wines for its Old Premium Rare Muscat.

Conversely, the Zealand White Trophy went to the 2021 Greystone Chardonnay while the red equivalent was awarded to the 2021 Giesen Single Vineyard Clayvin Syrah.

The IWC Champion Wines for 2023, which are selected following a re-tasting by the IWC co-chairs of all the trophy-winning wines, will be revealed at the IWC 2023 Awards announcement on 4 July.

Thousands of wines from more than 50 countries were entered in this year’s Challenge which were blind tasted by an international panel of experts in April. France, Australia and Spain topped the table while the Netherlands claimed its first silver medal and countries such as Egypt and Denmark experiencing their first taste of medal success.

The full list of 2023 International Wine Challenge award winners can be seen here.

Are you a Daily Wine News subscriber? If not, click here to join our mailing list. It’s free!