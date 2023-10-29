Trophies awarded at 2023 McLaren Vale Wine Show

ADVERTISEMENT
Chalk Hill Wines’ 2022 Tempranillo Grenache has been named McLaren Vale’s Best Wine of Show for 2023, seeing Winemaker Renae Hirsch and Owner Tom Harvey crowned McLaren Vale Bushing Monarchs for a second time.
The trophies from the 2023 MGA Insurance McLaren Vale Wine Show, including Best Wine of Show and the prestigious ‘Bushing Monarch’ title, were awarded at the 50th Anniversary of the annual McLaren Vale Bushing Lunch last Friday. From over 700 entries, the 2022 Chalk Hill Wines Tempranillo Grenache was awarded the highest accolade by an impressive panel of judges, including Chair of Judges Andrew Thomas (Thomas Wines, Hunter Valley) International Judge Sean Ou (The Beverage Clique, Singapore), and panel chairs Rob Mack (Aphelion Wines, McLaren Vale), Ian McKenzie (Langhorne Creek) and Liz Silkman (First Creek Wines, Hunter Valley). For Chair of Judges Andrew Thomas, the results of this year’s wine show clearly demonstrated the region’s viticulturists and winemakers’ dedication to striving for excellence.
“As expected, red wines dominated the entries with the traditional regional varieties of Shiraz and Grenache certainly impressing the judges,” said Thomas.
“However also on show was the continued regional momentum with the newer/emerging varieties and blends, and some absolutely compelling wines were found in these classes – particularly from the outstanding 2021 and 2022 vintages.
“The Big Easy Radio 2020 Malbec caught my eye as a brilliant example of a wine that can sometimes ‘fly under the radar’ of wine show judges”, he continued, highlighting the wine that was awarded the Chairperson’s Trophy.
Reflecting on the Best Wine of Show, Thomas praised the skill and creativity of the McLaren Vale winemakers “mastering the art of varietal blending, as witnessed by the number of entries and the quality of the blend classes”.
“The 2022 Chalk Hill Tempranillo Grenache ultimately rose to the top as a seamless example of vibrant fleshy fruit overlayed with a floral delicacy and poise. Its bright line of acidity and detailed tannin structure are the icing on the cake. A truly impressive wine,” Thomas said.
For McLaren Vale Grape Wine & Tourism Association CEO Erin Leggat, the Best Wine of Show was a fantastic example of how the region’s varietal and stylistic diversity continues to develop;
“The innovation and creativity of McLaren Vale’s winemakers and viticulturists is really pushing the boundaries of modern winemaking. Over our 100-year-old winemaking heritage, we have always been known for the premium quality of our wines, particularly our traditional varieties of Shiraz, Grenache and Cabernet Sauvignon. As our region’s reputation for new and emerging varieties continues to develop it is thrilling to see how winemakers are bringing together the traditional and the modern to create exciting new styles and premium wines to explore and enjoy,” Leggat said.
Best Traditional White Wine
sponsored by Studio S2 Architects
MMAD Vineyard 2022 Blewitt Springs Chenin Blanc
Best New and Emerging White Wine
sponsored by McLaren Vale Grape Wine & Tourism Association
Lloyd Brothers 2023 McLaren Vale Picpoul
Best Fiano
sponsored by Pellenc Australia
d’Arenberg 2023 The Sun Surfer Fiano
Best Rosé
sponsored by Hahn Corporation
Hugo Wines 2023 Rosé
Best One Year Old Grenache
sponsored by McLaren Vintners
Serafino Wines 2022 Reserve Grenache
Best One Year Old or Younger Shiraz
sponsored by Radoux
Thistledown 2022 Cunning Plan Shiraz
Best Grenache Predominant Blend
sponsored by Langley & Co Advisors
Wirra Wirra Vineyards 2022 Original Blend Grenache Shiraz
Best Shiraz Predominant Blend
sponsored by the McLaren Vale Hotel
Shottesbrooke Vineyards Engine Room by Hamish Maguire
2022 Shiraz Tempranillo
Best Cabernet Blend
sponsored by Westpac
Shottesbrooke Vineyards Engine Room by Hamish Maguire
2022 Cabernet Sauvignon Sangiovese
Best Other Red and Other Blends
sponsored by McLaren Vale Grape Wine & Tourism Association
Chalk Hill Wines 2022 Tempranillo Grenache
Best Mediterranean Red Variety
sponsored by Barrel & Finance Logistics
Hedonist Wines 2022 Tempranillo
Best Two Year or Older Grenache
sponsored by AP John Coopers
S.C. Pannell 2021 Old McDonald Grenache
Best Two Year Old Shiraz
sponsored by Doreau Australia
Robert Oatley 2021 Signature Series Shiraz
Best Two Year Old or Younger Cabernet Sauvignon
sponsored by Tonnellerie Cadus
Bec Hardy Wines Pertaringa 2021 Rifle & Hunt Cabernet Sauvignon
Best Three Year or Older Shiraz
sponsored by MCC Label
Shingleback Unedited 2018 McLaren Vale Shiraz
Best Three Year or Older Cabernet Sauvignon
No Trophy Awarded
Best Small Producer
sponsored by McLaren Vale Enterprises
MMAD Vineyard
Most Successful Exhibitor
sponsored by Visy
Chalk Hill Wines
Best Single Vineyard Wine Any Style (other than Shiraz)
sponsored by E.E. Muir & Sons and Vin Cru
MMAD Vineyard 2022 Blewitt Springs Chenin Blanc
Best Single Vineyard Viticulturalist
sponsored by G&J East
Murray Leake for MMAD Vineyard
Best Single Vineyard Shiraz
sponsored by Torresan Estate
Shingleback Unedited 2018 McLaren Vale Shiraz
Best Grenache
sponsored by Parallax
Serafino Wines 2022 Reserve Grenache
Best Shiraz
sponsored by Lallemand
Thistledown 2022 Cunning Plan Shiraz
Best Cabernet Sauvignon
sponsored by Orora
Bec Hardy Wines Pertaringa 2021 Rifle & Hunt Cabernet Sauvignon
Best Museum Wine of Show
sponsored by Conexa (Willunga Basin Water)
Shingleback The Gate 2019 McLaren Vale Shiraz
Wine of Provenance
sponsored by Wine Works
Hardys 2021, 2018, 2012 Eileen Hardy Shiraz
International Judge’s Wine of Show
sponsored by Vinpac
Chalk Hill Wines 2022 Small Batch Release Nero D’Avola
Chairperson’s Trophy
sponsored by CCL Labels
Big Easy Radio 2020 Forget Babylon Malbec
Best McLaren Vale Wine Bushing Monarch
sponsored by MGA Insurance
Chalk Hill Wines 2022 Tempranillo Grenache
