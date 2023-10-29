ADVERTISEMENT

Trophies awarded at 2023 McLaren Vale Wine Show

Photo: 2023 Bushing Monarchs Chalk Hill Wines’ Tom Harvey and Renee Hirsch. Credit Ben Macmahon

Chalk Hill Wines’ 2022 Tempranillo Grenache has been named McLaren Vale’s Best Wine of Show for 2023, seeing Winemaker Renae Hirsch and Owner Tom Harvey crowned McLaren Vale Bushing Monarchs for a second time.

The trophies from the 2023 MGA Insurance McLaren Vale Wine Show, including Best Wine of Show and the prestigious ‘Bushing Monarch’ title, were awarded at the 50th Anniversary of the annual McLaren Vale Bushing Lunch last Friday. From over 700 entries, the 2022 Chalk Hill Wines Tempranillo Grenache was awarded the highest accolade by an impressive panel of judges, including Chair of Judges Andrew Thomas (Thomas Wines, Hunter Valley) International Judge Sean Ou (The Beverage Clique, Singapore), and panel chairs Rob Mack (Aphelion Wines, McLaren Vale), Ian McKenzie (Langhorne Creek) and Liz Silkman (First Creek Wines, Hunter Valley). For Chair of Judges Andrew Thomas, the results of this year’s wine show clearly demonstrated the region’s viticulturists and winemakers’ dedication to striving for excellence.

“As expected, red wines dominated the entries with the traditional regional varieties of Shiraz and Grenache certainly impressing the judges,” said Thomas.

“However also on show was the continued regional momentum with the newer/emerging varieties and blends, and some absolutely compelling wines were found in these classes – particularly from the outstanding 2021 and 2022 vintages.

“The Big Easy Radio 2020 Malbec caught my eye as a brilliant example of a wine that can sometimes ‘fly under the radar’ of wine show judges”, he continued, highlighting the wine that was awarded the Chairperson’s Trophy.

Reflecting on the Best Wine of Show, Thomas praised the skill and creativity of the McLaren Vale winemakers “mastering the art of varietal blending, as witnessed by the number of entries and the quality of the blend classes”.

“The 2022 Chalk Hill Tempranillo Grenache ultimately rose to the top as a seamless example of vibrant fleshy fruit overlayed with a floral delicacy and poise. Its bright line of acidity and detailed tannin structure are the icing on the cake. A truly impressive wine,” Thomas said.

For McLaren Vale Grape Wine & Tourism Association CEO Erin Leggat, the Best Wine of Show was a fantastic example of how the region’s varietal and stylistic diversity continues to develop;

“The innovation and creativity of McLaren Vale’s winemakers and viticulturists is really pushing the boundaries of modern winemaking. Over our 100-year-old winemaking heritage, we have always been known for the premium quality of our wines, particularly our traditional varieties of Shiraz, Grenache and Cabernet Sauvignon. As our region’s reputation for new and emerging varieties continues to develop it is thrilling to see how winemakers are bringing together the traditional and the modern to create exciting new styles and premium wines to explore and enjoy,” Leggat said.

McLaren Vale Wine Show 2023 – Trophies

Best Traditional White Wine

sponsored by Studio S2 Architects

MMAD Vineyard 2022 Blewitt Springs Chenin Blanc

Best New and Emerging White Wine

sponsored by McLaren Vale Grape Wine & Tourism Association

Lloyd Brothers 2023 McLaren Vale Picpoul

Best Fiano

sponsored by Pellenc Australia

d’Arenberg 2023 The Sun Surfer Fiano

Best Rosé

sponsored by Hahn Corporation

Hugo Wines 2023 Rosé

Best One Year Old Grenache

sponsored by McLaren Vintners

Serafino Wines 2022 Reserve Grenache

Best One Year Old or Younger Shiraz

sponsored by Radoux

Thistledown 2022 Cunning Plan Shiraz

Best Grenache Predominant Blend

sponsored by Langley & Co Advisors

Wirra Wirra Vineyards 2022 Original Blend Grenache Shiraz

Best Shiraz Predominant Blend

sponsored by the McLaren Vale Hotel

Shottesbrooke Vineyards Engine Room by Hamish Maguire

2022 Shiraz Tempranillo

Best Cabernet Blend

sponsored by Westpac

Shottesbrooke Vineyards Engine Room by Hamish Maguire

2022 Cabernet Sauvignon Sangiovese

Best Other Red and Other Blends

sponsored by McLaren Vale Grape Wine & Tourism Association

Chalk Hill Wines 2022 Tempranillo Grenache

Best Mediterranean Red Variety

sponsored by Barrel & Finance Logistics

Hedonist Wines 2022 Tempranillo

Best Two Year or Older Grenache

sponsored by AP John Coopers

S.C. Pannell 2021 Old McDonald Grenache

Best Two Year Old Shiraz

sponsored by Doreau Australia

Robert Oatley 2021 Signature Series Shiraz

Best Two Year Old or Younger Cabernet Sauvignon

sponsored by Tonnellerie Cadus

Bec Hardy Wines Pertaringa 2021 Rifle & Hunt Cabernet Sauvignon

Best Three Year or Older Shiraz

sponsored by MCC Label

Shingleback Unedited 2018 McLaren Vale Shiraz

Best Three Year or Older Cabernet Sauvignon

No Trophy Awarded

Best Small Producer

sponsored by McLaren Vale Enterprises

MMAD Vineyard

Most Successful Exhibitor

sponsored by Visy

Chalk Hill Wines

Best Single Vineyard Wine Any Style (other than Shiraz)

sponsored by E.E. Muir & Sons and Vin Cru

MMAD Vineyard 2022 Blewitt Springs Chenin Blanc

Best Single Vineyard Viticulturalist

sponsored by G&J East

Murray Leake for MMAD Vineyard

Best Single Vineyard Shiraz

sponsored by Torresan Estate

Shingleback Unedited 2018 McLaren Vale Shiraz

Best Grenache

sponsored by Parallax

Serafino Wines 2022 Reserve Grenache

Best Shiraz

sponsored by Lallemand

Thistledown 2022 Cunning Plan Shiraz

Best Cabernet Sauvignon

sponsored by Orora

Bec Hardy Wines Pertaringa 2021 Rifle & Hunt Cabernet Sauvignon

Best Museum Wine of Show

sponsored by Conexa (Willunga Basin Water)

Shingleback The Gate 2019 McLaren Vale Shiraz

Wine of Provenance

sponsored by Wine Works

Hardys 2021, 2018, 2012 Eileen Hardy Shiraz

International Judge’s Wine of Show

sponsored by Vinpac

Chalk Hill Wines 2022 Small Batch Release Nero D’Avola

Chairperson’s Trophy

sponsored by CCL Labels

Big Easy Radio 2020 Forget Babylon Malbec

Best McLaren Vale Wine Bushing Monarch

sponsored by MGA Insurance

Chalk Hill Wines 2022 Tempranillo Grenache

