Hither & Yon named Bushing Monarch at 2022 McLaren Vale Wine Show

Hither & Yon’s Malcolm and Richard Leask. Image McLaren Vale Wine Show

Hither & Yon’s 2021 Aglianico has won McLaren Vale’s Best Wine of Show 2022, seeing brothers Malcolm and Richard Leask crowned McLaren Vale Bushing Monarchs for the second time.

The Trophies from the 2022 MGA Insurance McLaren Vale Wine Show, including Best Wine of Show and the prestigious ‘Bushing Monarch’ title, were awarded at the 58th annual McLaren Vale Bushing Lunch, held at Chalk Hill Wines on Friday 28 October.

From over 850 entries the 2021 Hither & Yon Aglianico was selected as the 2022 Best Wine of Show by an panel of judges from across Australia, including Andrew Thomas of Thomas Wines, Andrea Pritzker MW, Tim Dolan of Kaesler Wines, Ian McKenzie and Liz Silkman of First Creek Wines.

Chair of Judges Andrew Thomas highlighted how well the 2022 McLaren Vale Wine Show showcased the continued evolution of winemaking in the region across both the more traditional varieties such as Shiraz, Grenache and Cabernet Sauvignon, as well as emerging varieties and blends.

“With an overall medal strike rate of 62 per cent including just under 8% of entries being awarded Gold medals, it is clear that McLaren Vale winemakers continue to strive for excellence in terms of quality,” he said.

“Shiraz is still the most important variety for the region in both quality and quantity representing just over 30% of the total entries, but it is clear that the high quality of Grenache and some of the other emerging varieties entered are adding colour and diversity to the region’s offerings.

“From the outstanding 2021 vintage, the Hither & Yon Aglianico stood up in an extremely high quality and diverse class of new and emerging Mediterranean varietals.

“This wine demonstrated a compelling vibrancy, purity and precision reflecting the more contemporary style of red winemaking we are seeing from the region in recent years. Bright perfumed red and blue fruit aromatics, a perfectly ripe and fleshy flavour with a supple tannin structure. There’s plenty to love.”

For McLaren Vale Grape Wine & Tourism Association CEO Erin Leggat the Best Wine in Show was an example of the region’s varietal and stylistic diversity.

“The innovation and creativity of McLaren Vale’s winemakers and viticulturists is really challenging preconceptions. We have always been known for the premium quality of our wines, but our region is now fast becoming one of the world centres for the cultivation of Mediterranean grape varieties and production of bright, contemporary, fruit-forward red wines,” Leggat said.

“It’s an incredible result for Hither & Yon, who are paving the way as South Australia’s first certified carbon-neutral winery, and for our region.”

2022 McLaren Vale Wine Show – Trophy List

BEST WINE OF SHOW

Hither & Yon 2021 Aglianico

CHAIRPERSON’S TROPHY

Larnook 2021 Grenache Gris

WINE MEDIA TROPHY

Silent Noise 2021 FO Shiraz

BEST ICON WINES OF SHOW

Hardy’s 2018, 2014 and 2012 Eileen Hardy Shiraz

BEST MUSEUM WINE OF SHOW

Wolf Blass 2018 Grey Label Shiraz

BEST CABERNET SAUVIGNON OF SHOW

Battle of Bosworth 2021 Cabernet Sauvignon

BEST SHIRAZ OF SHOW

Cooter & Cooter 2021 Shiraz

BEST GRENACHE OF SHOW

Serafino 2021 Reserve Grenache

BEST SINGLE VINEYARD SHIRAZ OF SHOW

Cooter & Cooter 2021 Shiraz

BEST SINGLE VINEYARD VITICULTURALIST

Richard Leask

BEST SINGLE VINEYARD WINE ANY STYLE (OTHER THAN SHIRAZ)

Hither & Yon 2021 Aglianico

BEST SMALL PRODUCER OF SHOW

Cooter & Cooter 2021 Shiraz

MOST SUCCESSFUL EXHIBITOR

Shingleback

BEST CABERNET BLEND

Shingleback 2018 The Gate Cabernet Sauvignon Shiraz

BEST SHIRAZ PREDOMINANT BLEND

Shottesbrooke Vineyards 2021 Engine Room by Hamish Maguire Shiraz Mataro Grenache

BEST GRENACHE PREDOMINANT BLEND

Varney Wines 2021 Grenache Mourvèdre Touriga

BEST OTHER RED & BLENDS

Alpha Crucis 2021 Blewitt Springs Mataro Grenache

BEST MEDITERRANEAN RED VARIETY

Hither & Yon 2021 Aglianico

BEST SHIRAZ THREE YEARS OR OLDER

Shingleback D Block 2018 Reserve Shiraz

BEST TWO-YEAR-OLD OR YOUNGER CABERNET SAUVIGNON

Battle of Bosworth 2021 Cabernet Sauvignon

BEST TWO-YEAR-OLD SHIRAZ

Gemtree Wines 2020 Bloodstone Shiraz

BEST ONE-YEAR-OLD OR YOUNGER SHIRAZ

Cooter & Cooter 2021 Shiraz

BEST ONE-YEAR-OLD GRENACHE

Serafino 2021 Reserve Grenache

BEST ROSÉ

Bondar Wines 2022 Rosé

BEST NEW AND EMERGING WHITE WINE

Chalk Hill 2022 Vermentino

BEST FIANO

d’Arenberg 2022 The Sun Surfer Fiano

