May issue of the Grapegrower and Winemaker out online and in print now!

As the wine industry remains ‘open for business’ during the COVID-19 pandemic, there’s plenty happening across vineyards and wineries as Vintage 2020 continues.
For grapegrowers, the May issue includes features on efforts to produce greater resilience in vines, trellising and pruning.
In winemaking this month, we examine the cutting edge of Industry 4.0, also known as the ‘Fourth Industrial Revolution’ and find out what its benefits are to the wine sector.
The first of a detailed three-part series on wine industry technology, and the opportunities it offers, is also included within this issue’s pages.
Our journalist, Samuel Squire caught up with this month’s Young Gun, an Adelaide Hills winemaker and ‘grapekeeper’, Alyson Tanenbaum.
An overview is also presented of the South Australia Vine Improvement Association’s germplasm, while experiences with the Spanish variety Tempranillo are shared from an Australian perspective.
Meanwhile, the highly-regarded Clonakilla Shiraz Viognier is featured in our regular Behind the Top Drops column.
If you would like to receive the latest wine industry news monthly, visit this page to subscribe to our print or digital editions.
If you would like to read or download PDF copies of the articles within this May 2020 issue click here.
If you are not an active subscriber you will be able to purchase single articles separately using our secure checkout.
To view the current issue of the Grapegrower & Winemaker, visit our Current Issue page.