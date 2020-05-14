May issue of the Grapegrower and Winemaker out online and in print now!

  • May 14th, 2020

As the wine industry remains ‘open for business’ during the COVID-19 pandemic, there’s plenty happening across vineyards and wineries as Vintage 2020 continues.

For grapegrowers, the May issue includes features on efforts to produce greater resilience in vines, trellising and pruning.

In winemaking this month, we examine the cutting edge of Industry 4.0, also known as the ‘Fourth Industrial Revolution’ and find out what its benefits are to the wine sector.

The first of a detailed three-part series on wine industry technology, and the opportunities it offers, is also included within this issue’s pages.

Our journalist, Samuel Squire caught up with this month’s Young Gun, an Adelaide Hills winemaker and ‘grapekeeper’, Alyson Tanenbaum.

There is never a day, year or season that is the same. Winemaking keeps me on my toes, challenged and always learning. I love seeing the finished product, being proud of it and being able to share that with my friends and family and see it bring them joy. I love elegant red wines and textural white wines. I would choose to make Riesling, Chardonnay or Pinot Noir.

⁠— Alyson Tanenbaum

An overview is also presented of the South Australia Vine Improvement Association’s germplasm, while experiences with the Spanish variety Tempranillo are shared from an Australian perspective.

Meanwhile, the highly-regarded Clonakilla Shiraz Viognier is featured in our regular Behind the Top Drops column.

The May issue also explores the efforts made by one Clare Valley producer to cut energy costs and consumption, and as online business surges, we look at the measures producers are taking to keep direct-to-customer sales flowing.
Subscribers of the Grapegrower & Winemaker get free online access to our full archive of digital back issues and articles of the magazine.

If you would like to receive the latest wine industry news monthly, visit this page to subscribe to our print or digital editions.

If you would like to read or download PDF copies of the articles within this May 2020 issue click here.

If you are not an active subscriber you will be able to purchase single articles separately using our secure checkout.

To view the current issue of the Grapegrower & Winemaker, visit our Current Issue page.

Photo: Wine Australia

Related Posts:

Wine Industry Directory Buyers’ Guide

Search the Buyers’ Guide for companies, services and brands.