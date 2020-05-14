May issue of the Grapegrower and Winemaker out online and in print now!

As the wine industry remains ‘open for business’ during the COVID-19 pandemic, there’s plenty happening across vineyards and wineries as Vintage 2020 continues.

For grapegrowers, the May issue includes features on efforts to produce greater resilience in vines, trellising and pruning.

In winemaking this month, we examine the cutting edge of Industry 4.0, also known as the ‘Fourth Industrial Revolution’ and find out what its benefits are to the wine sector.

The first of a detailed three-part series on wine industry technology, and the opportunities it offers, is also included within this issue’s pages.

Our journalist, Samuel Squire caught up with this month’s Young Gun, an Adelaide Hills winemaker and ‘grapekeeper’, Alyson Tanenbaum.