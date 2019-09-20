Managing director moving on from AWRI

Dr Dan Johnson, the managing director of The Australian Wine Research Institute, is leaving to take up a new appointment as pro vice chancellor research innovation at Macquarie University.

The move was announced today by the AWRI’s chair, Louisa Rose. Dr Johnson will take up his new position in February 2020.

“The AWRI is sad to lose Dr Johnson but we acknowledge the exciting opportunity he has been offered at this stage of his career,” said Ms Rose.

“The AWRI board is grateful for Dan’s leadership and his dedication to the Australian wine industry. Dan leaves the AWRI in a very strong position and it will continue to deliver positive outcomes for grape and wine producers.”

“Dr Johnson will maintain his association with the Australian wine industry and the wider scientific community in his new role as a leader in innovation and research.”

Dr Johnson commenced at the AWRI in 2006 and held senior positions prior to his appointment as managing director in 2011. Under his leadership, the AWRI has continued to build its national and international reputation for excellence in grape and wine research and innovation.

“It’s been one of the great honours of my life to have led the AWRI, working closely with the Australian wine industry” said Dr Johnson.

“I’m so proud of what has been achieved for Australian grape and wine producers. The AWRI is ideally placed to undertake a leadership transition, and I wish it every success for the future.”

The AWRI Board will conduct a global search for a new managing director. Potential applicants should initially contact the AWRI HR coordinator on hr@awri.com.au for information about the recruitment process. Applications will close on 25 October 2019.