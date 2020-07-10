Live from the cellar: Calabria Family Wines to host online tasting event

Image: Bill Calabria & chief winemaker Emma Norbiato

Calabria Family Wines are giving wine lovers a virtual look inside their Griffith Cellar Door in an online tasting event with proceeds supporting Sydney Children’s Hospitals Foundation.

Guests are invited to join second-generation Bill Calabria AM and chief winemaker Emma Norbiato for a guided tasting of the family’s premium wines on Thursday, 6 August from 6-7pm AEST.

Norbiato has hand-selected six wines to taste in this online-only event, but interested tasters should get in quickly, as registrations close on Thursday July 16.

Registration for this one-night-only virtual event is $300 with 50% of proceeds going to Sydney Children’s Hospitals Foundation.

Each registration includes free delivery of the six selected wines, access to the online interactive tasting event, winemaker tasting notes, and an exclusive coupon for future purchases from Calabria Family Wine’s online cellar door.

“With the necessary social distancing measures in place, the Sydney Children’s Hospitals Foundation has been unable to host its usual calendar of fundraising events,” said Calabria.

“As one of the Foundation’s long time Beverage Partners, we thought this event would be a great opportunity to connect with the community and continue to raise some much-needed funds in the process.”

Calabria Family Wines has been a major Beverage Partner and Generous Supporter of Sydney Children’s Hospitals Foundation since 2018.

That same year, the family held a special event for Bill Calabria’s birthday, raising over $80,000 for the Foundation. Funds raised for the Sydney Children’s Hospitals Foundation will go towards helping front-line medical staff continue to care for sick children with serious conditions and illnesses.

This support ensures that every child who visits the Hospital has access to the latest technologies, state-of-the-art equipment, brightest medical minds and cutting-edge research now and into the future.

“We hope in some small way this tasting experience will do some good for those less fortunate and I look forward to welcoming everyone, virtually, into my private cellar,” said Calabria.

