Latest Grapegrower and Winemaker out in print and online now!

We also explore moves to use blockchain technology and RFID chips embedded in bottle caps to thwart the massive global trade in counterfeit wine.

With a focus this month on soil management in the vineyard, McLaren Vale’s Oli Madgett shares his efforts to develop a viticulture-specific method to baseline soil organic carbon levels, while we continue our 2020 theme of Climate Change by learning about the ‘Vineyard of the Future’ project in Queensland, which aims to determine and adopt the best varieties for warmer conditions.

Writer Cindie Smart tells us about a way to potentially target vineyard pests by breeding and releasing ‘sterile insects’.

When it comes to the winery, associate editor Sonya Logan asked local winemakers about their experiences using membrane presses with the ability to process grapes in an inert atmosphere. These systems, utilising gasses such as nitrogen, can act to enhance aromatic white wines.