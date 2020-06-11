Latest Grapegrower and Winemaker out in print and online now!

The June issue of the Grapegrower & Winemaker is out in print and online now!
This issue turns its attention to Packaging, Labelling, Caps and Closures, with a look at the resurgence of ‘crown cork caps’ for sealing sparkling wines. Is this a short-lived trend or here to stay?
There are new directions revealed for augmented reality technology and its potential to boost the appeal of wine labels and brands.
We also explore moves to use blockchain technology and RFID chips embedded in bottle caps to thwart the massive global trade in counterfeit wine.
With a focus this month on soil management in the vineyard, McLaren Vale’s Oli Madgett shares his efforts to develop a viticulture-specific method to baseline soil organic carbon levels, while we continue our 2020 theme of Climate Change by learning about the ‘Vineyard of the Future’ project in Queensland, which aims to determine and adopt the best varieties for warmer conditions.
Writer Cindie Smart tells us about a way to potentially target vineyard pests by breeding and releasing ‘sterile insects’.
When it comes to the winery, associate editor Sonya Logan asked local winemakers about their experiences using membrane presses with the ability to process grapes in an inert atmosphere. These systems, utilising gasses such as nitrogen, can act to enhance aromatic white wines.
Journalist Samuel Squire fleshes out the story behind one of the world’s oldest wine varieties, Saperavi from Georgia, and finds out how it’s finding its feet in Australia.
Our Young Gun this month is talented winemaker Dylan Lee from Bird in Hand in the Adelaide Hills, who details his interesting career in the industry so far.
For our regular Behind the Top Drops column, we take a dive into the story behind the Tasmanian-grown Tolpuddle Vineyard Chardonnay and its unique qualities.
Meanwhile, AWRI senior engineer Simon Nordestgaard presents the next in his series on wine industry technologies, this time examining in-tank fermentation monitoring and continuous processes.
