Lake Breeze tops Langhorne Creek Wine Show

Langhorne Creek winery Lake Breeze has won the pre-eminent awards of Champion Wine of Show and Producer of the Year at the 2021 Langhorne Creek Wine Show.

The Lake Breeze Wines 2019 Malbec was the highest scoring wine of the show also won the New Holland Agriculture Champion Malbec trophy.

Lake Breeze additionally won the Cooperages 1912 Trophy for Best Blended Red Wine with their Arthur’s Reserve 2019. The 2012 version of the Arthur’s Reserve was the winner of the Brady & Co Trophy for Best Museum or Fortified Wine.

“Lake Breeze’s first 100% Malbec was a real highlight,” he said. “And the quality of the entire Malbec class backed up the case that Langhorne Creek is the variety’s best-suited Australian home,” said the chair of judges Charlie Seppelt praising the champion wine.

The Langhorne Creek Wine Show 2021 has thrown light on the region’s great strengths, pointed to potential new stars and reminded us that this special place between two rivers produces wines with diversity, grace and structure.

After a COVID-related hiatus in 2020, the Multi-Color Langhorne Creek Wine Show, the first in the 2021 Australian wine show circuit, returned with a record number of medals being awarded.

“With a couple of very strong vintages on display in 2018 and 2019, the mood was high, and the results were too. Diversity, grace and structure were at the top end this year. Some lovely whites and alternative reds were tasted and both modern and classical examples of what the creek does best were highly regarded and awarded,” Seppelt said.

Joining Seppelt this year as judges of the wine show were Kerri Thompson from KT Wines and wine writer Tony Love, along with associate judges Turon White and Tom Keelan.

The show received 190 entries, with 141 medals awarded.

Viticulturist Jenny Venus was presented with the annual Viticulturist of the Year award and was recognised for her contribution to the industry and the Langhorne Creek region.

All results can be seen on the Langhorne Creek Wine website at www.langhornecreek.com/langhorne-creek-wine-show.

