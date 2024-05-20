Bleasdale’s outgoing winemaker secures win at Langhorne Creek Wine Show

Stuart Purdie (left) from Multi-Color Corporation and Matt Laube (right) new winemaker at Bleasdale

Bleasdale Vineyards took out the Champion Wine of Show at this year’s Langhorne Creek Wine Show, while Bremerton Wines won Producer of the Year with a total of five trophies across traditional and alternative varieties.

In a fitting end to his time at Bleasdale Vineyards, outgoing winemaker Paul Hotker’s skills with Malbec were on show, with the Bleasdale 2022 Generations Malbec awarded the Best Malbec trophy and ultimately taking home the Champion Wine of Show. Bleasdale’s new senior winemaker Matt Laube has worked with Paul for 15 years and accepted the trophy on behalf of the team.

Meanwhile, Bremerton Wines and winemaker Rebecca Willson won five trophies, including the Producer of the Year, offering a taste of both traditional and alternative varieties to the guests attending this year’s Langhorne Creek Wine Show luncheon.

Chair of Judges Sue Bell was joined by wine writer Dave Brookes and Riley Harrison from Harrison Wine, as well as associate judges Sam Rowlands, Tyler Follett and Jordan McAnaney for the 2024 judging.

“The 2021 and 2022 vintages are showing very strong, with a special nod to the Malbec class – a variety that Langhorne Creek can really hang its hat on,” Sue Bell said.

“The balance of poise, fruit and tannin of the Bleasdale 2022 Generations Malbec came out on top, but not without stiff competition.”

Bleasdale and Paul Hotker also won the Best Blended Red Wine trophy with the Bleasdale 2022 Frank Potts Cabernet-blend.

Bremerton Wines and Rebecca Willson took home the trophy for best Cabernet Sauvignon for the Bremerton 2022 Coulthard Cabernet Sauvignon; the best Shiraz trophy for the Bremerton 2021 Selkirk Shiraz; and the trophy for best red or white made from alternative or other varieties for the Bremerton 2022 Special Release Graciano.

Bremerton also received the Chair of Judges trophy from Sue Bell for the Bremerton 2023 Special Release Mourvèdre.

The Best Sparkling Wine, White Wine or Rosé trophy was awarded to the Lake Breeze 2023 Reserve Chardonnay; the Best Museum or Fortified trophy went to Treasury Wine Estates’ Pepperjack 2016 Porterhouse Graded Langhorne Creek Shiraz, while Dale Wenzel was named Grape Grower of the Year, recognising his contribution to the Langhorne Creek wine region.

The awards ceremony on Friday 17th May saw 200 grapegrowers, winemakers, trade, suppliers and winery staff get together for a regional celebration of the end of the vintage in a marquee on the lawns of Bleasdale Vineyards.

2024 Langhorne Creek Wine Show trophy winners

Best Sparkling Wine, White Wine or Rosé Lake Breeze 2023 Reserve Chardonnay Best Blended Red Wine Bleasdale 2022 Frank Potts Best Cabernet Sauvignon Bremerton 2022 Coulthard Cabernet Sauvignon Best Shiraz Bremerton 2021 Selkirk Shiraz Best Malbec Bleasdale 2022 Generations Malbec Best Red or White Wine Made from Alternative or Other Variety(s) Bremerton 2022 Special Release Graciano Best Museum or Fortified Wine Treasury Wine Estates Pepperjack 2016 Porterhouse Graded Langhorne Creek Shiraz Chair of Judges Award Bremerton 2023 Special Release Mourvèdre Champion Wine of the Show Bleasdale 2022 Generations Malbec Producer of the Year Bremerton Wines Grape Grower of the Year Dale Wenzel

