Langhorne Creek wine show open for entries

2023 wine show judges (from left) – Brett Smith, Riley Harrison, Merrick Watts, Sue Bell, Pablo Theodoros, Tyler Follett

Every year in May, Australia’s national wine show circuit kicks off with the Langhorne Creek Wine Show where the region’s wines are benchmarked and judged according to international standards. Celebrating its 10th year, the Langhorne Creek Wine Show 2024 is now open for entries.

This year, the region welcomes back chair of judges Sue Bell from Bellwether Wines, together with judges Riley Harrison and Dave Brookes, and associate judges Sam Rowlands and Alexandra Wardlaw. Entries closes on 31st March, judging will take place on 7th and 8th of May, and the awards luncheon will be held on Friday 17th May at Bleasdale Vineyards.

To enter, head to ShowRunner at: https://wineshow.awri.com.au/2024-langhorne-creek-wine-show

