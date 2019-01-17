International trophy win for Calabria’s Nero D’avola

Australian vintners, Calabria Family Wines is celebrating a recent trophy win from the 2018 San Francisco International Wine Competition, where its 2017 Calabria Private Bin Nero D’Avola scored a ‘double gold medal’ and went on to take out the ‘best Nero D’Avola in show’ award.

The largest international wine competition in America, the San Francisco International Wine Competition (SFIWC) has been setting the standard for professional wine judging since its debut in 1980. Now in its 38th year, the SFIWC maintains integrity with a blind-tasting system performed by a panel of wine experts.

“To be named as best in show on the international stage is extremely gratifying,” commented Andrew Calabria, sales & marketing director. “This win is a team achievement and testament of our dedication.”

Calabria’s 2017 Private Bin Pinot Bianco was awarded a gold medal along with its newest release, Saint Petri Grenache Shiraz Mataro attracting another gold. In total, Calabria brought home the trophy and 16 medals.

“As a family business we’re very proud that our wines are making an impression on an international level. This highlights the quality of our Australian wine regions”, said Calabria.