Helping Australia’s small food and beverage producers benefit during COVID-19

In a bid to help Australia’s quality food and beverage producers to stay in business through the Covid-19 crisis, ‘Toast The Locals’ a new national online marketplace, is urging as many small Australian artisan growers, makers and producers as possible, to register with them to ‘set up shop’ for free.

Launched from South Australia in February 2019, ‘Toast The Locals’, is a marketplace that hosts Australian food and beverage producers including alcohol, and it is already geared up to help small producers to reach shoppers Australia wide.

With 52 Australian food and beverage businesses already on the platform and over 330 quality eats and drinks products listed to date, Toast The Locals’ mission is to become the largest online community that gets behind and supports local, by buying directly from Australia’s small eats and drinks producers.

To date, artisans from South Australia, Western Australia and New South Wales have set up shop, listed their products and added their stories onto the marketplace.

The wide range of products available includes; wine, gin, beer, liqueur, kombucha, cheese, olive oil, coffee, tea, biscuits, sauces, condiments, granola, nuts and nut butters, lentils, grains, smallgoods, salts and ready-to-cook-and-eat meals.

Toast The Locals director, Angela Leske, is now urging other small quality producers from all over Australia to join its growing online community.

“Toast The Locals is also an innovative direct-ship and profit-sharing model, meaning that shoppers can go online and order products from a single producer, or from multiple producers, then check out in a single transaction with the bulk of every dollar transacted, (87%) going straight back to the people who deserve it most – the producers,” Leske said.

“With the current COVID-19 crisis, the direct order and ship model also means that people who do not want to go into a supermarket, or who are self-isolating, can find a huge range of products on Toast The Locals, order from home and have them shipped straight to their door within just a few days.”

To find out more, visit: https://www.toastthelocals.com.au

