ADVERTISEMENT

ProWine Singapore is to be held alongside FHA-Food & Beverage once again

Image Prowine Singapore

The countdown begins for ProWine Singapore 2023, which will take place alongside FHA-Food & Beverage, from 25 to 28 April 2023 at the Singapore Expo.

Presenting an international showcase with a range of solutions and innovations for the region’s dynamic consumer markets, the synergy of the two trade fairs offers an unrivalled experience for trading, education, and discovery by bringing together the best from the wine, spirits, food and beverage sectors. Thus, ProWine Singapore 2023 is a choice platform for international wine and spirit producers seeking to expand their footprint and growth prospects in Southeast Asia.

ProWine Singapore is jointly organised by Messe Düsseldorf Asia and Informa Markets, while FHA-Food & Beverage is organised by Informa Markets.

Visitors can look forward to doing business and networking with more than 100 wine and spirits exhibitors from over 20 countries and regions, representing a diverse line-up from old world wine to new world wine regions, Asian wines, award-winning cognacs, craft spirits, and a range of alcoholic beverages – from liqueurs, premium beer, ready-to-drink cocktails and seltzers.

An estimated 8,000 trade visitors from Singapore and neighbouring countries, including Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, and Vietnam, are expected to attend the specialist trade fair.

“ProWine Singapore’s synergistic collaboration with FHA-Food & Beverage since 2016 continues to grow from strength to strength and by combining our expertise and resources allows us to create and nurture a unique platform that offers unparalleled networking and business opportunities for industry players and help companies and brands push the boundaries of the wine and spirits industry,” says Gernot Ringling, managing director, Messe Düsseldorf Asia.

“Complemented by a thoughtfully-curated masterclass and seminar series, we are committed to encouraging knowledge-sharing and thought leadership,”

With Southeast Asia’s demand for alcoholic drinks expected to drive revenue at an annual growth rate of 18.9%, with alcohol consumer penetration reaching 10.7% by 2025, ProWine Singapore 2023 invites the industry to Discover the taste of Diversity, highlighting the significance of hope and momentum – an extension of last year’s theme – to sustain growth in Asia.

Whilst many brands embarked on new journeys in 2022, the momentum continues forward, and ProWine Singapore is committed to promoting diversity within the world of wines and spirits, welcoming new brands and their innovation.

Are you a Daily Wine News subscriber? If not, click here to join our mailing list. It’s free!