Grants to support sustainable agriculture open

The second round of the Coalition Government’s Smart Farming Partnerships is now open.

Minister for Agriculture David Littleproud said the grants would be available to farmers, Landcare Groups, universities and others.

“We are funding substantial projects between $250,000 and $4 million that improve the sustainability of Australian agriculture,” Minister Littleproud said.

“These grants fund sustainable agriculture by helping create new practices and then having farmers use those practices.

“We’re looking for applications from across all agricultural industries including cropping, livestock, mixed farming, rangelands, marine, horticulture and sugar.

“Grants can fund research, trials or delivery of projects which deal with, for example, soil health, pest control, farm input efficiency, Indigenous involvement and climate adaptation.

“These grants are delivered in partnerships and offer a fantastic opportunity for organisations to partner with farmers to promote the best practices.

“Those with ideas which promote sustainable farming should apply for these grants.

Grant applications for round two of the Smart Farming Partnerships open on 19 March and will be open for eight weeks.

For more information on the National Landcare Program, click here.