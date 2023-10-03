ADVERTISEMENT

Feedback sought on Wine Tourism and Cellar Door grants

The Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry (DAFF) is seeking feedback on the $10 million per year Wine Tourism and Cellar Door Grant Program.

The program currently gives wine and cider producers the opportunity to apply for grants of up to $100,000 on eligible cellar door sales made during the previous financial year, encouraging tourism in our wine regions.

Acting Deputy Secretary for Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry Policy, Dr Jared Greenville said the consultation is a great opportunity for industry to provide feedback on the program.

“Since the program opened in 2019, the operating environment for the Australian grape and wine industry has changed,” Dr Greenville said.

“Trade disruptions, natural disasters, workforce issues and rising input costs have all emerged as challenges that the program needs to consider.

“The consultation will consider the objectives, eligibility requirements and the application process for the program.”

Following consultation, DAFF will consider all stakeholder feedback and make a recommendation to government on how the program should operate moving forward.

“We want to ensure that, by the end of this consultation process, the government can make the best decision on the future of the Wine Tourism and Cellar Door Grant Program,” Dr Greenville said.

“This program has already done a great job supporting our wineries and cellar door operations, as well as promoting agritourism in Australia and attracting visitors from all over the world to our very own wine regions.

“With all of the known and emerging challenges that the industry has faced since the start of the program, it’s a good time for us to consider if the program and the funding is appropriately addressing these challenges and providing the best outcomes.”

Interested stakeholders can provide their feedback until AEDT 5pm 30 October 2023 through DAFF’s Have Your Say website.

Are you a Daily Wine News subscriber? If not, click here to join our mailing list. It’s free!