ADVERTISEMENT

Winemakers and cider producers get $10 million tourism boost

The Federal Government has provided $10 million worth of grants to wine and cider producers across the country to help attract visitors to wine regions and promote agri-tourism.

The Wine Tourism and Cellar Door Grant Program supports cellar door operators to upgrade their infrastructure, support regional employment and increase demand for Australian wine.

Minister for Agriculture Fisheries and Forestry, Murray Watt, said the program is an important support for Australian wine and cider businesses.

“Our wine and cider producers have faced significant challenges in recent years, especially with the loss of the important China market,” Minister Watt said.

“While the Albanese Government has worked hard to see China agree to review its tariffs on Australian wine, we have also continued to support the industry through programs like this.

“Since the first round opened in 2019, more than $50 million in grants have been provided.

“This fifth round provides $10 million to 209 wine and cider businesses to help attract visitors [to] different wine regions around the country.

“These local wine businesses and cellar door operators enrich our rural and regional areas every day.”

The average grant size is $47,847 and the maximum grant will be $53,905, which is a reflection of the significant interest in the program.

The grants are based on eligible cellar door sales made during the previous financial year.

The Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry (DAFF) has been consulting on the future of the program through DAFF’s Have Your Say website throughout October, with feedback welcome until 5pm AEDT today.

“The outcomes of the consultation will allow DAFF to make recommendations on how the program should operate moving forward,” Minister Watt said.

More information about the Wine Tourism and Cellar Door Grants Program can be found on the Wine Australia website.

Are you a Daily Wine News subscriber? If not, click here to join our mailing list. It’s free!