Germany: No Intervitis Interfructa 2022

With only around five months left to go, Messe Stuttgart and the German Winegrowers’ Association (DWV) have announced that the Intervitis Interfructa trade fair will no longer be taking place as planned in April 2022.

Unaffected by this decision is the 64th International DWV Congress, which will be held by the DWV from 10 to 12 April 2022 in Stuttgart, Germany.

DWV and Messe Stuttgart have long supported the Intervitis Interfructa concept, only recently introducing new ideas to create a sustainable and international platform for this sector.

With no clear commitment to Intervitis Interfructa 2022 shown by Germany’s market leaders, organisers have decided not to hold the event again next year.

Under these circumstances, meeting the high international standards already set by this event is not financially viable.

“It was a great feeling to have those companies back on board who had been sorely missed from previous events,” Messe Stuttgart technology department director Sebastian Schmid explained.

“Coming together to implement a seminal and sustainable concept with the aim of establishing a top international industry get-together for the wine-producing sector at a prime location for technology and innovative thinking in Germany.

“Regional-based event formats are already covered by two events in Mainz and Karlsruhe.”

The cancellation is particularly regrettable for the trade fair organisers as promising talks had been held by the German organisers in 2019 about how to improve the trade fair calendar.

An international platform for the sector will be needed in the long term irrespective of the location.

