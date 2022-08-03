ADVERTISEMENT

Roaring success for 2022 winter reds

Winter Reds at The Lane. Photo Duy Dash

It was not just the bonfires that were roaring last weekend. The Winter Reds festival held in the Adelaide Hills from 29th – 31st July has been declared a roaring success.

“The 2022 Winter Reds was a roaring success. We estimate over 10,000 people attended Winter Reds in the Adelaide Hills over the weekend. This is well above (almost double) the number in 2021 when COVID-19 caused the event to be delayed,” said Sarah Carlson, Executive Officer of Adelaide Hills Wine Region.

“We’ve already had great feedback from many of the participating wineries reporting strong attendance despite the wintry weather, and a great atmosphere in general.”

“We are delighted that so many people enjoyed the fabulous selection of red wines made by our Hills producers. The fact that La Prova’s Italian Reds workshop was one of the first events to sell out proves how interested wine lovers are in exploring new varieties from the Adelaide Hills.”

The Winter Reds Festival is the longest running wine event in the Adelaide Hills since it started in 2009.

The 2022 festival comprised over 40 events across 30 cellar doors and numerous events were completely sold out such as those at La Prova, Mt Lofty Ranges, Ngeringa, Paracombe, Simon Tolley, Cobbs Hill Estate and Fox Gordon’s Golf Day at Stirling.

Some wineries had hundreds of people through their cellar doors over the weekend including Barrister’s Block at Woodside, Howard Vineyard at Nairne and [email protected] and Sidewood at Hahndorf. Others hosted more intimate vineyard and wine tasting/dining experiences such as The Lane, Longview and Vinteloper.

Carlson added that COVID-19 still left its mark with a couple of events being cancelled due to staff or caterers being in isolation.

“COVID-19 remains an ongoing challenge for anyone holding any kind of event. We are thankful for our sponsors – SA Tourism, Audi Solitaire and Channel10 Adelaide – in supporting us to make 2022 Winter Reds such a successful weekend,” added Carlson.

