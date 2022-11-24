WCA celebrates the 2022 Wine Communicator Awards

ADVERTISEMENT
Wine Communicators of Australia (WCA) have announced the winners of the 2022 Wine Communicator Awards ten categories, including the overall Wine Communicator of the Year.
The annual Wine Communicator Awards recognises outstanding contribution to, and excellence in, wine communication in all its forms.
Fifteen experienced and respected wine industry professionals were selected to judge the categories across a number of criteria. The judges were impressed with the calibre of creativity, passion, and skill shown across a wide range of communication channels.
“Last night’s Awards ceremony was a wonderful opportunity to celebrate excellence in communication and acknowledge the innovation that individuals and businesses have shown as we continue to navigate through what ‘post-COVID normal’ looks like in the lifestyle industry,” WCA Executive Officer Andrew Stark said.
“We wish to say a special thank you to everybody who applied in the 2022 Wine Communicator Awards. The calibre of entries continues to impress our judges. We would also like to thank our Award category sponsors for their support and commitment.
“The Awards continue to be the most important event on the annual WCA calendar, recognising as it does excellence in many different facets of wine story telling.”
The overall Wine Communicator of the Year is chosen by the WCA Board from the category of winners.
This year, the Wine Communicator of the Year was awarded to the Oliver’s Taranga Cellar Door Team. Judges’ comments regarding the application were full of praise for not only the passion and enthusiasm of the team in telling the brand’s story, but also for the professionalism of the multi-channel approach the team had to ensuring that story transcended the physical experience.
“I’m thrilled that that we’re recognising that wine communication takes place in a diversity of environments and across a wide range of media,” Stark said.
“The cellar door experience, and in hospitality more broadly, plays such an important role in building brand advocacy and is where so many stories are told, so it’s fantastic that our overall winner comes from that sector and sets the standard for what compelling story telling looks like.”
Category Winners:
Best Wine Marketing Communication Campaign (Individual or Team)
Barossa Australia — The Barossa It’s Just Us Campaign
Best Wine Blog or Podcast
Wine with Meg + Mel Podcast
Best Published Feature Article or Wine Column
Lisa Cardelli
Best New Wine Book
The Wine Producers: Best of McLaren Vale and Best of Barossa written by Katie Spain and published by Budmedia
Best Wine Website or App
Margaret River Wine Association
Best Wine-Themed Event
Margaret River Fine Vines Festival, AHOY Management
Best Wine Communicator – Cellar Door
Oliver’s Taranga Cellar Door Host Team
Best Wine Educator
Cynthia Gemus, Yalumba Wines
Best Wine Student
Karlee Cook, The University of Adelaide
Are you a Daily Wine News subscriber? If not, click here to join our mailing list. It’s free!