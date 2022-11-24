ADVERTISEMENT

WCA celebrates the 2022 Wine Communicator Awards

Winners from the Wine Communicators of Australia Awards 2022. Photo Kimberly Low

Wine Communicators of Australia (WCA) have announced the winners of the 2022 Wine Communicator Awards ten categories, including the overall Wine Communicator of the Year.

The annual Wine Communicator Awards recognises outstanding contribution to, and excellence in, wine communication in all its forms.

Fifteen experienced and respected wine industry professionals were selected to judge the categories across a number of criteria. The judges were impressed with the calibre of creativity, passion, and skill shown across a wide range of communication channels.

“Last night’s Awards ceremony was a wonderful opportunity to celebrate excellence in communication and acknowledge the innovation that individuals and businesses have shown as we continue to navigate through what ‘post-COVID normal’ looks like in the lifestyle industry,” WCA Executive Officer Andrew Stark said.

“We wish to say a special thank you to everybody who applied in the 2022 Wine Communicator Awards. The calibre of entries continues to impress our judges. We would also like to thank our Award category sponsors for their support and commitment.

“The Awards continue to be the most important event on the annual WCA calendar, recognising as it does excellence in many different facets of wine story telling.”

The overall Wine Communicator of the Year is chosen by the WCA Board from the category of winners.

This year, the Wine Communicator of the Year was awarded to the Oliver’s Taranga Cellar Door Team. Judges’ comments regarding the application were full of praise for not only the passion and enthusiasm of the team in telling the brand’s story, but also for the professionalism of the multi-channel approach the team had to ensuring that story transcended the physical experience.

“I’m thrilled that that we’re recognising that wine communication takes place in a diversity of environments and across a wide range of media,” Stark said.

“The cellar door experience, and in hospitality more broadly, plays such an important role in building brand advocacy and is where so many stories are told, so it’s fantastic that our overall winner comes from that sector and sets the standard for what compelling story telling looks like.”

Category Winners:

Best Wine Marketing Communication Campaign (Individual or Team)

Barossa Australia — The Barossa It’s Just Us Campaign

Best Wine Blog or Podcast

Wine with Meg + Mel Podcast

Best Published Feature Article or Wine Column

Lisa Cardelli

Best New Wine Book

The Wine Producers: Best of McLaren Vale and Best of Barossa written by Katie Spain and published by Budmedia

Best Wine Website or App

Margaret River Wine Association

Best Wine-Themed Event

Margaret River Fine Vines Festival, AHOY Management

Best Wine Communicator – Cellar Door

Oliver’s Taranga Cellar Door Host Team

Best Wine Educator

Cynthia Gemus, Yalumba Wines

Best Wine Student

Karlee Cook, The University of Adelaide

