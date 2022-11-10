ADVERTISEMENT

Hawke’s Bay celebrate 2022 Wine Awards

Chardonnay took back the title as Champion Wine of the Show at the 2022 Hawke’s Bay Wine Show.

The Trinity Hill 125 Gimblett Single Vineyard Gimblett Gravels Chardonnay 2021, was awarded not only the Champion Wine of the Show, but also the Chardonnay category award at the awards ceremony, indicating that this wine will undoubtedly garner more recognition both here and internationally.

General Manager for the Hawke’s Bay A&P Society, Elisha Milmine, said that the wine industry came together for a spectacular celebration of the industry at the 22nd Hawke’s Bay A&P Bayleys Wine Awards.

She stated that the Hawke’s Bay A&P Society was proud to bring the wine industry together to celebrate 22 years of the Hawke’s Bay A&P Bayleys Wine Awards and acknowledged the commitment, passion and talent that was present across the industry.

“The primary sector is the cornerstone of our region’s economy, and this event aims to identify, promote, and celebrate excellence in winemaking across the region as well as endorsing the contribution viticulture has to the economic, cultural, and social well-being of Hawke’s Bay,” Milmine added.

Event & Sponsorship Manager, Samantha Greene reported that over 345 wines were tasted by a team of 15 judges with Chardonnay being the largest category of wine judged in this year’s competition and Rose having a record number of gold medals.

“The vision of Max Morton, original Wine Awards Committee Chairperson, alongside a committee of incredibly passionate leaders 22 years ago was clear. They set out to gather the wine industry across the region and recognize those excelling in their field,” Greene said.

“As a celebration that began in the paddock with only a handful of wines and a group of passionate wine makers, these awards have now grown into a pillar event on the Hawke’s Bay calendar, and she is incredibly proud to be the Event & Sponsorship Manager for the Longest standing regional Wine Awards.”

“The 2022 judging process was a delightful experience, on the back of a trio of superb vintages in Hawke’s Bay, the caliber of wines on show was astounding. The judges were blown away with the consistent quality, across all entrants,” Chair of Judges and the chair of the Hawke’s Bay A&P Bayleys Wine Awards committee Matt Kirby, said.

“The results reflect the rich tapestry we have in Hawke’s Bay, with winners being found from the smallest to the very largest producers. Our international Judge, Gary Walsh was particularly enamored by the provenance class, showing both the evolution of style, as well as the consistency of the wines grown here.

“I was really honored to work with such an experienced group of judges. I would also like to thank Clearview Estate and it’s owners Tim Turvey and Hilma van den Berg , for taking a few years off entering the show, to allow me to chair such an important regional celebration of Hawke’s Bay wines.”

Official Results:

The 2022 Champion Wine of Show

Trinity Hill 125 Gimblett Single Vineyard Gimblett Gravels Chardonnay 2021

The Hawke’s Bay Wine Growers Hall of Fame for 2022

Steve Smith

The Vintech Pacific Wine Technologies Champion Commercial Wine for 2022

Church Road Grand Reserve Chardonnay 2020

The NZ Frost Fans Champion Export Wine for 2022

Church Road Grand Reserve Chardonnay 2020

The Building Intelligence Group Outstanding Wine of Provenance for 2022

Craggy Range Le Sol, Gimblett Gravels 2020 / 2013 / 2009 vintages

The Wineworks Sparkling Wine for 2022

Leveret IQ Premium Methode Traditionelle NV

The Hawke’s Bay Wine Company Sauvignon/Semillon for 2022

Decibel Sauvignon Blanc 2022

The Somerset Smith Partners Pinot Gris for 2022

Mills Reef Reserve Hawke’s Bay Pinot Gris 2022

The Hawke’s Bay A&P Society Rose for 2022

Zaria Malbec Rosé 2022

The Jenny Nilsson House of Travel Hawkes Bay Cellar Door of the Year for 2022

Smith & Sheth

The Bay Mazda Hawke’s Bay Premium White Varietals for 2022

Esk Valley Artisanal Hawkes Bay Albarino 2021

The ATI Engineering Chardonnay for 2022

Trinity Hill 125 Gimblett Single Vineyard Gimblett Gravels Chardonnay 2021

The Hurford Parker Insurance Red Blends, Merlot Dominant for 2022

Villa Maria Reserve Gimblett Gravels Hawkes Bay Merlot 2019

The No.9 Red Blends Cabernet Sauvignon Dominant for 2022

Villa Maria Reserve Gimblett Gravels Hawkes Bay Cabernet Sauvignon Merlot 2019

The Fluidex Transport Ltd Syrah for 2022

Craggy Range Syrah, Gimblett Gravels Vineyard 2020

The Great Things Grow Here Other Premium Red Varietals and Blends for 2022

Esk Valley Artisanal Tempranillo 2021

The Hurford Parker Insurance Sweet Wine for 2022

No Award

The EIT Student Wine for 2022

Mackintosh Jessica Albarino 2022

The Hawke’s Bay A&P Society and Craggy Range Young Vintners Scholarship for 2022

Bryn Craddock

