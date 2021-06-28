Riverland Wine Show – ENTRIES NOW OPEN

Now in its 49th year, entries for the Riverland Wine Show are now open.

This major Riverland event supports local and inland regional vignerons in the pursuit of winemaking excellence.

With classes for single vineyard Riverland wines, this year’s wine show is set to showcase true regional style and the innovative approach of emerging styles and varieties.

A new Chief Judges’ Choice trophy has also been added, with a changing of the guard as new Chief Judge Corrina Wright takes over senior judging duties.

However, Ms Wright will continue the focus on premium quality and increased interest in emerging styles and diversity.

Showing leadership and inclusion, with a commitment to innovation and technology, the Riverland Wine Show would like to thank it ongoing sponsors and supporters, including the Loxton A & H Society and stalwart Mr Kevin Pfeiffer.

To be eligible to enter, wines must made from inland regions of Murray Darling, Riverina, Rutherglen, Swan Hill and/or the Riverland.

Judging will take place over 7-8 September and the Riverland Wine Show Gala Dinner has been scheduled for Wednesday 22 September.

For more information on how to enter the show, become a committee member or volunteer, or book tickets for the Annual Gala Dinner please visit the website www.riverlandwineshow.com.au, email Shirley Fraser at shirley@winecollaborators.com or phone 0449 704 409.

