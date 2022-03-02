Final call for Grüner Veltliner tasting

Australian and New Zealand producers of Grüner Veltliner wines have until this Friday (4 March) to enter a forthcoming tasting of the Austrian varietal by the Wine & Viticulture Journal.

The number of Australian wineries producing Grüner Veltliner now number in the tens and although producers from the Adelaide Hills make up the lion’s share, the interest in other regions is growing. Grüner Veltliner has also gained a foothold in New Zealand with the country processing 275 tonnes of the variety in 2021, down from a high of 369 tonnes the previous year.

Entering wines in the tasting can simply be done via the Wine & Viticulture Journal’s online entry form which can be found here.

The results of the tasting will be published in the Winter 2022 issue of the WVJ, which will be released in early June.

Are you a Daily Wine News subscriber? If not, click here to join our mailing list. It’s free!