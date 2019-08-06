Entry date extended for 20th Canberra International Riesling Challenge

The Canberra International Riesling Challenge (CIRC) has extended its closing date for Australia to Sunday 18 August 2019, and New Zealand and European entries to Sunday 11 August 2019.

James Service AM, chairman of the CIRC, said while the level of interest and entries submitted already is very pleasing, he is keen to get as many Riesling producers to participate in this special 20th consecutive Challenge event.

Entries have been received from eight countries: Australia, Canada, Czech Republic, Chile, France, Germany, New Zealand, USA

Record entry levels from Canada

Record entry levels from Czech Republic

Unfortunately, because of constraints on timing for shipping there can be no extension for USA entries or Canadian entries.

Founded in 2000, the Canberra International Riesling Challenge celebrates the ‘Queen of Grapes’, Riesling, aiming to improve the quality of Riesling available to consumers and to improve consumers’ understanding and appreciation of Riesling.

The Challenge is the largest single varietal wine show in the Southern Hemisphere usually attracting more than 500 entries from 6 -10 countries. Entries are judged according to their age and style and they are presented to the judges by growing region so that the distinctive regional characteristics that develop in Riesling guide the judging. The best wines from each region are then selected to compete for style and national trophies.

To celebrate this significant anniversary, some special initiatives are being introduced this year including running the master class on the evening of Thursday 17 October and a Canberra District winery tour for Riesling aficionados on Friday 18 October, ahead of the presentation of Awards that evening and the Consumer Tasting on Saturday 19 October.

Entries for the 2019 Canberra International Riesling Challenge can be made online at

https://riesling-challenge.wineshow.online/

The entry schedule and entry forms are available at:

http://www.rieslingchallenge.com/how-to-enter/entry-form/

Bookings for the master class, Riesling dinner and the consumer tasting can be made online at:

www.trybooking.com/eventlist/rieslingchallenge

2019 Challenge Key Dates: