Entries open to find Australia’s finest expression of Pinot Noir

The 2023 Australian Pinot Noir Challenge is now accepting entries until Friday 18th of August 2023.

In its sixth year, the 2023 Australian Pinot Noir Challenge seeks to benchmark the best of Australia’s Pinot Noir regions and Pinot Noir wines through 42 individual categories, assessing the quality, regional variation and themes emerging from Australian grape growing and winemaking.

Lindsay McCall, Chair of the Australian Pinot Noir is expecting this year’s show to receive the highest number of entries and attributes the increase in entries to its growing reputation on the global wine stage and proven ability to amplify sales for its winners.

“The Challenge has become a benchmark for both producers and enthusiasts of Pinot Noir. Each year it assembles a comprehensive selection of the finest Pinot Noir wines and effectively unveils remarkable wines from across the Australian landscape. The result for the winning wineries has been exceptional, proving the shows reputation and reach within Australia and abroad,” said McCall.

Chaired by Matt Harrop of Curly Flat Vineyard for the second year, this year’s panel represents an impressive cross section of industry and winemakers. The members are Tasmanian-based Tom Wallace of the Brown Family Wine Group and Stargazer’s Sam Connew, Domaine Chandon’s Loic le Calvez of the Yarra Valley, Gippsland’s Marcus Satchell of The Dirty Three, Tim Perrin of Port Philip Estate, Mornington Peninsula and Gabrielle Poy of leading Melbourne fine wine retailer, Prince Wine Store.

Harrop said lovers of fine wine can be confident any award winners from the Australian Pinot Noir Challenge will be wines of exceptional quality and a faithful expression of where they are grown, reflecting the expertise of the grower.

“Australian viticulturalist and winemakers have demonstrated their adeptness in refining the cultivation and crafting of this delicate and intricate variety. The show attracts the finest assemblage of Pinot Noir in the country, from both well-established to emerging regions,” said Harrop.

“The Australian Pinot Noir Challenge provides the platform for celebrating a distinctively Australian interpretation of Pinot Noir and the competition stands as testament to the meticulous efforts undertaken in vineyards and cellars, contributing to the ongoing enhancement of wine quality.” he continued.

Judging will take place over two days, Monday 11th and Tuesday 12th September.

Results will be announced at a gala dinner at Cutler & Co in Melbourne on Thursday 5 October 2023. Trophy and award details will be forwarded on Wednesday, 4 October with a strict embargo.

Important Dates: Entries close: Friday 18 August 2023 Delivery: Entries must be delivered between Monday 21 August to Friday 1 September 2023 to MP Wine office in Red Hill: Shop 1, 137 Shoreham Road Red Hill South VIC 3937 OR PO Box 282 Red Hill South VIC 3937 Judging: Monday 11 and Tuesday 12 September 2023 Trophy presentation dinner: Thursday 5 October 2023, 7pm – 11pm. Location: Cutler & Co, 55-57 Gertrude Street, Fitzroy Tickets: $265 per person (+ GST and Booking Fee)

