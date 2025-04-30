Entries open for one of Australia’s largest wine shows

Judging at the Sydney Royal Wine Show. Image courtesy Royal Agricultural Society of NSW

Following 12 days of judging some of Australia’s best cattle, sheep, poultry, produce, and more, the Royal Agricultural Society of NSW (RAS of NSW) is turning its attention to the Australian wine industry with entries now open for the 2025 Sydney Royal Wine Show (the Sydney Royal).

Set to run in July this year, the Sydney Royal is one of the largest wine shows in Australia, welcoming 2,000 entries on average, which will be tested by 31 judges from across the country. This will include international judge and Master of Wine, Jeannie Cho Lee.

Winemakers can enter products across 59 classes, with classes ranging from Chardonnay and red blends to sparkling, Muscat and non-alcoholic wines.

Judged against a rigorous criterion, each wine entered will be assessed by a panel of judges and given a score that can result in a gold, silver, bronze, or even trophy win, providing industry recognition and a marketing opportunity for producers.

Taking the reins following the three-year tenure of winemaker Sarah Crowe, the new chair of judges and owner of De Iuliis Wines in the Hunter Valley, Mike De Iuliis, said he encourages all Australian winemakers to enter and gain vital industry feedback from an incredible line-up of expert judges.

“A great leader is only as effective as the team surrounding them. This year, at the Sydney Royal Wine Show, we are proud to present a world-class panel of judges assembled from across the country. Among them is our esteemed international judge, Jennie Cho Lee MW, who brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the table,” De Iuliis said.

“As this prestigious event approaches the remarkable milestone of its 200th anniversary, it is a true privilege to be part of such an exceptional wine show.”

One of the oldest wine shows in Australia, the Sydney Royal Wine Show will celebrate 200 years in 2026, with wine first judged by the RAS of NSW in 1826.

For further information or to enter, please visit the Sydney Royal website.

