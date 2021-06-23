Endeavour Group lists on ASX

Endeavour Group, one of Australia’s leading retail drinks and hotels business, will commence trading on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) at 12pm AEST today on a conditional and deferred settlement basis.

The listing of Endeavour Group shares follows Woolworths shareholders overwhelmingly voting in favour of demerging the Endeavour Group on 18 June 2021.

Endeavour Group chairman Peter Hearl said, “Joining the ASX under our own name and as a standalone business marks the next chapter in Endeavour Group’s evolution”.

“On behalf of the entire board, it is a privilege to be a part of such a milestone, and we welcome and thank our new shareholders for joining us on this journey.”

Endeavour Group managing director and CEO Steve Donohue said, “This is a very significant day for Endeavour Group’s 28,000 team members throughout Australia, who are united around our purpose of ‘creating a more sociable future together,’ and for our partners, customers and many other stakeholders”.

“We are excited about the future as we continue to focus on growth and building on the successful platform we have in place through our portfolio of trusted retail brands, including Dan Murphy’s and BWS, as well as Australia’s largest portfolio of hotels including many Australian icons such as Brisbane’s Breakfast Creek Hotel and the Young & Jackson Hotel in Melbourne.

“Our teams are supported by our Pinnacle Drinks brand and manufacturing business, our industry-leading digital capabilities via EndeavourX, and the value of our ongoing partnership with Woolworths Group.”

Shares are expected to be transferred to eligible shareholders on 1 July, at which time commencement of trading on a normal settlement will occur

