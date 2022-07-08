Endeavour Group is hiring 300 tech team members as it continues to invest in digital

endeavourX director Clair Smith. Image Endeavour Group.

Endeavour Group – the parent company of BWS, Dan Murphy’s and ALH hotels – is looking to hire 300 new team members to boost its tech, data and digital capabilities, and many of the roles require no previous experience.

The majority of the new recruits will sit within the leading drinks and hospitality company’s digital arm endeavourX, which has exceeded more than $1 billion in online sales for F22.

“Technology continues to rapidly change the nature of retail and hospitality, and as a business we are committed to meeting and exceeding the needs of our customers. That’s why we are continuing to invest in innovation,” endeavourX Director Claire Smith said.

The company is also investing in transforming its technology, transitioning and simplifying its technology landscape as a foundation for growth and innovation.

The 300 roles include data scientists, data analytics, data engineering, software engineers, product managers, platform managers, solution managers, designers and business analysts across endeavourX, data and technology teams.

The available roles are at a mixture of levels. The entry level positions require no previous tech experience, instead, the company will provide training with a commitment to supporting new and existing team members to grow their career within the wider Endeavour Group.

“There is a skill shortage in Australia due to rapid growth in the tech sector, so we are looking at how we can attract, train, retrain and support people across the board,” Ms Smith explained.

The roles offer full flexibility and team members can work from anywhere in Australia, and perks include discounts on products, hotel meals and groceries.

“We are genuinely committed to continue to offer flexible working arrangements for our people. We trust our teams, and have team members who have temporarily worked from locations like Bali, India and the US,” she added.

“We are looking for innovative collaborative people who think outside the box, who want to help us create experiences and services that will thrill customers today, tomorrow and beyond. We are committed to agile ways of working, and embrace self-selection to further empower our teams and help them learn and grow as we continue to expand,” she added.

Vida Asrina is the Head of Experience Design at endeavourX, and was named ‘UX Leader of the Year’ at the 2021 Women in Digital Awards.

“I’ve been with the business for almost four years, and it’s an amazing place to work; the company really puts their people first and everyone is so lovely. The best part for me though is that it has a start-up feel because of the innovation mindset that people have, but it has the stability that comes with being an ASX top 50 company.”

