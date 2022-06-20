Early wage rise for Endeavour Group hospitality team in July

Endeavour Group MD and CEO Steve Donohue. Image courtesy Endeavour Group

More than 15,000 employees at drinks and hospitality business Endeavour Group will be getting their wage increase in July – three months earlier than expected.

Last week, the Fair Work Commission increased the national minimum wage from 1 July. However, the hospitality industry was given an exception until 1 October due to the industry having been heavily disrupted by COVID.

Endeavour Group – the parent company of ALH Hotels, Dan Murphy’s and BWS – has announced it will fast-track the increase to more than 15,000 team members who are on the hospitality award.

“We will implement the wage increase from the start of the first pay period in July to all eligible employees, including our hospitality team members,” Endeavour Group CEO and Managing Director Steve Donohue said.

“As Australia’s largest operator of retail liquor stores and hotels, we acknowledge that we are in a unique position to be able to do this. We have anchored this decision in our values and ways of working and with a ‘one team’ Endeavour Group mindset.”

For job-seeking hospitality workers, the company is currently recruiting over 400 roles across 340 ALH Hotels nationally, as well as more than 400 roles for its retail arms BWS and Dan Murphy’s and most of the vacancies require no previous experience as training is provided.

All Endeavour Group retail and hospitality award team members will get an increase from the start of the first pay period in July.

