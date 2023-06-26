ADVERTISEMENT

Dr Michele Allan AO reappointed Wine Australia Chair

Dr Michele Allan AO has been reappointed as the Chair of Wine Australia for three years from 4 July 2023.

Minister for Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry, Murray Watt said Dr Allan had shown strong leadership and direction for the industry and had the support of Australia’s wine industry to continue in the role.

“I congratulate Dr Allan on her well-deserved reappointment as Chair of Wine Australia. It provides industry confidence to have strong leadership while the Albanese Government works to diversify and expand international market access for Australian wine,” Minister Watt said.

“As we continue working to reopen access to the China market, our government is opening new opportunities elsewhere.

“Under the Australia-India Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement, Australia now has exciting opportunities to expand our wine exports to the Indian market of 1.4 billion people—a young market already valued at over $24 billion in 2021 and one that will expand after our recent successful bilateral dialogue with India.”

Dr Allan was recently appointed an Officer of the Order of Australia in the 2023 Australia Day Honours. This was in recognition of her distinguished service to the agricultural, food production and business sectors, as well as to tertiary education as she serves a second term as Chancellor of Charles Sturt University.

Alongside expertise required under the Wine Australia Act 2013, Dr Allan has a strong understanding of agribusiness, public policy and regulation within food and agriculture industries, research and development portfolio structure and management, and enterprise risk management.

Dr Allan was first appointed as Wine Australia Chair in 2020 and since then has worked to ensure the Australian wine industry has remained strong through unforeseen market disruptions—like the loss of wine trade with China under the former Coalition Government.

Dr Allan has vast governance experience having served on many government and corporate boards since 1999. She was previously a director Wine Australia and the Grape and Wine Research and Development Corporation and held chair positions with Apple and Pear Australia Limited, Meat & Livestock Australia, the Wheat Industry Advisory Taskforce, and the Food and Agribusiness Growth Centre.

