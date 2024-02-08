ADVERTISEMENT

New chair for NZ Women in Wine

Dr Jo Cribb. Image courtesy NZ Women in Wine

New Zealand Winegrowers has announced Dr Jo Cribb as the new chair of NZ Women in Wine, effective February 2024.

Dr Cribb has worked in the gender and equality space for many years, including a role as chief executive for the Ministry of Women. Her recent assignments include evaluating Sport NZ’s gender equity in governance policy, leading sessions at APEC 2023 on gender equality in customs and border agencies, working with the New Zealand Defence Force’s leadership team on the gender diversity of the forces, and completing a gender analysis of immigration policy. Dr Cribb is passionate about the wine industry, being both a director of the New Zealand Winegrowers Board and the owner of a vineyard in Martinborough.

Dr Cribb said she looked forward to working with industry leaders to ensure that the wine industry is seen as “a desirable career for all talented and skilled workers.”

“It is a privilege to take over as chair of the NZ Women in Wine programme, bringing together two of my passions – gender equality and wine,” said Dr Cribb.

“The wine industry has been a first and fast mover in diversity initiatives with industry leaders clear that business success is closely linked to attracting and retaining the most talented people and removing barriers to that happening.”

New Zealand Winegrowers expressed its thanks to Kate Radburnd, who has been chair of NZ Women in Wine for the last four years.

“Kate is a highly acclaimed winemaker producing premium wines in Hawke’s Bay under her own label Radburnd Cellars. She has contributed hugely to the New Zealand wine industry in the governance space, including as a Director on the New Zealand Winegrowers Board, Chairing Sustainable Winegrowing NZ, and most recently Chairing Women in Wine. Amongst other recognitions for her contribution to the wine industry, she is a Fellow of New Zealand Winegrowers and has been inducted into the Hawke’s Bay Winegrowers Hall of Fame.

“She has been an inspiration to many women wanting to progress their careers within the New Zealand wine industry and been a strong advocate for equal pay and closing the gender pay gap.”

“Women in Wine organisations are gaining ground internationally, with most winemaking countries having well established programmes,” said Radburn.

“Our NZ Women in Wine guiding principles; CONNECT, INFORM, CHANGE, are powerful and some excellent results particularly with regard to the mentoring programmes and industry data collection regarding roles, gender balance and pay have been made.

New Zealand has the opportunity to lead the way regarding ‘the gender pay gap’. I would love to see this work continue with more data to an end point of equity, which is simply best practice.”

NZ Women in Wine was launched in 2017 and aims to help women reach their full potential, step up into leadership roles, and encourage businesses within the wine industry to assess their diversity and inclusion culture.

