Australia to chair World Wine Trade Group

Australia has assumed the role of chair of the World Wine Trade Group (WWTG), a group that brings together government and industry representatives to simplify international wine trade.

The WWTG supports trade in wine through information sharing, discussion and coordination on regulatory issues in wine markets, and joint actions for the removal of trade barriers.

Deputy Secretary for Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry Policy Matt Lowe announced that Australia’s term as chair of the WWTG began on 1 June 2024.

“Our time as chair of the WWTG will give us the stage to advance the group’s trade priorities, strengthen collaboration with other members, and highlight the people, places and stories that make Australian wine unique,” Lowe said.

“The WWTG has made significant achievements that smooth international trade for Australian wine.

“It provides Australian exporters with better access to other WWTG markets without some of the costs and frustrations of trade barriers based on differences in regulation.

“As chair, Australia will continue to pursue positive outcomes for Australian wine producers.”

As a partnership between government and industry, chairing responsibilities will be shared between the department and industry body representative for the wine sector, Australian Grape & Wine. The Australian delegation also includes representatives from Wine Australia and the Australian Wine Research Institute.

“This partnership between government and industry enhances our engagement and contributes to achieving better outcomes for the sector,” Lowe said.

“Opening up more trade opportunities for our wine producers will contribute to overcoming the current oversupply of wine in Australia and support industry to grow towards a $100 billion agriculture, fisheries and forestry industry by 2030.”

Australia will welcome international delegations to Adelaide for the WWTG annual meeting in October.

The current members of WWTG are Australia, Argentina, Canada, Chile, Georgia, New Zealand, South Africa, United States of America and Uruguay.

