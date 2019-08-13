Distribution disruptor to make an impact

WINEDEPOT partners with wine direct-to-consumer conference to launch innovative distribution

When it comes to what online wine consumers want, choice, flexibility and most importantly, speedy delivery tops the list. WINEDEPOT plans to make that so, providing benefits to both wineries and consumers by disrupting the current traditional supply chains. WINEDEPOT is launching its innovative service as principal partner of the WINEDEPOT Industry IMPACT Conference, to be held in Orange NSW, on 17-18 September.

WINEDEPOT is the creation of wine industry innovator Dean Taylor (pictured above) and is a partnership between Digital Wine Ventures and Australia Post. The new partnership will provide the opportunity for wineries to stage stock in key locations across Sydney, Brisbane, Melbourne, Adelaide and Perth allowing for same day delivery to some 85% of Australian wine consumers. They also have the aspiration to take the service global further enhancing the value to Australia’s wine producers.

“Consumers expect their online orders delivered within two days, that’s an international ecommerce benchmark. Our wine sector is not immune to that and our WINEDEPOT solution will solve the current challenges in the existing fragmented and inefficient wine supply chains,” said Taylor.

He added, “the industry’s national direct-to-consumer (DTC) conference is the perfect timing and the right audience to be launching our service to a range of senior wine industry leaders that will ultimately influence our success. We’re committed to industry and our principal partnership for the WINEDEPOT Industry IMPACT Conference will provide us the opportunity to share our knowledge and improve the outcomes for the thousands of wineries out there that rely on DTC to remain profitable and sustainable.”

The conference will provide valuable benchmark data through Wine Australia’s 2019 Cellar Door and DTC Sales Survey along with practical plenaries and breakouts focusing on sales, marketing and tourism, supported by four international speakers and a range of local experts. Complementing the program, an optional Conference Dinner at Philip Shaw Wines and also Regional Road Trip exploring the Orange Region from top to bottom themed as ‘Not your usual Vertical’ will provide high value networking opportunities for delegates, speakers and sponsors.

The conference is hosted by Wine Industry Suppliers Australia (WISA) and the association’s CEO, Matthew Moate, couldn’t be happier with the partnership forged with WINEDEPOT.

“WISA has a long and proud history of supporting innovation in the wine industry and our partnership with WINEDEPOT for this year’s conference is another great example. The wine world is changing and innovators like Dean and the WINEDEPOT team are adding a new level of competitiveness and capability to our industry, making them the perfect partner,” said Moate

“Registrations are tracking strongly and feedback on this year’s conference program has been exceptional. It is jam packed with practical and how-to content that will allow delegates to directly impact their DTC wine sales, marketing and tourism opportunities,” concluded Moate

Early bird registrations for the WINEDEPOT IMPACT Conference close on Friday 16th August. For program details and to register visit: www.wiic.com.au