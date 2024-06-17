Direct to Consumer experts to explore growth strategies at wine summit

Designed to deliver insights and share successful DTC strategies, the Wine Communicators of Australia (WCA) Direct to Consumer (DTC) Wine Summit aims to provide a platform for wine brands to understand where the growth opportunities are in the challenging market.

The DTC Wine Summit will bring together experts and industry leaders from small, medium and large-sized wine brands that are all focused on growth, and attendees will learn about successful DTC strategies both in Australia and globally.

Speakers and panellists include:

Andrew Stark, Head of Premium, Casella

Angus Barnes, Executive Chair, Wine Communicators of Australia

Annie Clemenger, Director, Client Services, Forrest Contact

Amy Smedley, Architect, S2 Architects

Brad Russ, General Manager, Tulloch Wines

Crystelle Topatan, CEO & Founder, Launchy

Damian Madden, Director of Consumer Experience and Digital Transformation, Pernod Ricard

Emily Hay, Estate Marketing Manager, Paragon Wine Estates

Geoff Krieger, CEO, Brokenwood

Georgia Rasmussen, Direct to Consumer Expert, Owner Georgia Rasmussen Consulting

Jamie Maslen, Owner, Unexpected Guest Gin

Libby Cupitt, Strategic Partnerships Manager, Cupitt Estate

Lynda Schenk, CEO, Purple Giraffe

Malcolm Stopp, National Business Manager, Peter Lehmann

Mat Janes, Consumer Business Director, Domaine Chandon

Michael Van Der Sommen, Direct Sales and Brand Manager, Torbreck

Mitchell Taylor, Managing Director, Taylors Wines

Rhys Baker, General Manager, Swinging Bridge

Richard Owens, Founder & CEO, WithWine

Sally Scarborough, National Sales and Marketing Manager, Scarborough Wine Co.

The Wine Communicators of Australia (WCA) Direct to Consumer (DTC) Wine Summit will take place at the Australian National Maritime Museum in Sydney on June 25th.

View the full agenda or purchase tickets here.

