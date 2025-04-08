WCA Wine Growth Summit returns to Adelaide

Image courtesy Wine Communicators of Australia

The Wine Communicators of Australia (WCA) has returned to Adelaide today, to highlight wine growth strategies for international markets to the Australian wine industry at its WCA Wine Growth Summit.

The Summit will begin with talks from Australian Grape & Wine, Wine Australia, and Export Finance Australia.

“Given the current dramatic shift in global trade dynamics, the WCA Wine Growth Summit proves again to be an important platform for the wine industry to come together and better understand where to invest their time, energy and resources,” said South Australian Minister for Trade and Investment, Joe Szakacs.

“The Government of South Australia is delighted to again be supporting this important industry initiative as the Department of State Development continues to provide guidance and back wine businesses in key export markets.”

The Summit will look at a series of case studies and interactive panel discussions from people working in wine businesses, who will share their experiences and what they have learnt exporting wine across the globe. These talks include industry leaders from The Hidden Sea, Wirra Wirra, Freestone Estate, Accolade Wines, Soul Growers, Kilikanoon, Voyager, Hugh Hamilton Wines, Hydra Consulting, Watkins Wine, Torbreck, Ultimate Winery Experiences, Seppeltsfield Wines, Yalumba Wine Room, Menzies Wine Room and Vineyard Retreat, Jansz Tasmania Wine Room.

There will be two panel discussions, one which will focus on ‘Achieving Growth in Key Global Markets’ and the other ‘Destination Marketing: attracting food and wine tourists’.

WCA thanked its principal partner, Department of State Development, and the South Australian Government, for their support and ongoing work promoting wine brands in export markets.

