Brunch Agency acquires direct-to-consumer sales channel VinoDirect

Kip McMillan, Charlotte Cels and John Clark from Brunch Agency. Image courtesy Brunch.

Brunch Agency has recently acquired the direct-to-consumer (DTC) sales channel VinoDirect, from Vinomofo.

This acquisition marks a major milestone for Brunch. It’s an exciting time and an opportunity to grow DTC sales for wineries, explains Charlotte Cels, Managing Director of Brunch.

“We’re thrilled to announce the acquisition of VinoDirect. As an independent player in the industry, we bring a fresh perspective and innovative solutions to our wineries. With this acquisition, we can expand our service offerings to help our clients achieve their goals,” Cels said.

Brunch is a leading digital marketing agency for the beverage industry, founded by former Vinomofo employees. Vinodirect is a service that supports wineries to sell their wines, direct to their customers.

The agency can now offer the wine industry a holistic solution for wineries to sell wine to their customers and subscriber base. The ability to target winery customers through multiple online and offline channels is a game-changer for Brunch.

Cels knows the acquisition is in safe hands, having been part of the founding team at VinoDirect while employed at Vinomofo in 2014.

“Our team deeply understands the wine industry, with experience across online, DTC, trade sales, export, and retail. This has allowed us to quickly establish ourselves as a dominant force in the wine industry. By acquiring VinoDirect, we now provide clients with a wider range of options for selling wine. We look forward to continuing to break new ground in the years to come,” she explained.

